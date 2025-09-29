Injuries will force Walsham-le-Willows to field an understrength side in Tuesday’s Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup tie.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit will be missing several senior players when Southern League Premier Central Leiston visit Summer Road for the second-round match (7.45pm).

Walsham, who currently occupy eleventh position in the table, walloped Ipswich Wanderers 5-1 at home on Saturday.

Walsham-le-Willows striker Kieran Twinn (right) is one of several players who have been struggling with injury this season. Picture: Suffolk FA

Chay Budd, who is joint manager with Ian Hubbard, said: “I think with our current injury issues we won’t field a full side and will be looking to play some under-23s, if I’m being honest.

“We have had such an ongoing issue and still have injuries to Reece Lanchester, Cameron Nicholls, Keiran Twinn, Ryan Clark and Jamie Smith.

“Sam Nunn and Matt Collins have been playing with injures, so will be rested, as will Scott Chaplin and Reon Huckvale, who have hamstring and groin issues.

“It was good to see Twinn and Nicholls return on Saturday, and it allowed us to start playing square pegs in square holes for the first time since the FA Cup games against Gorleston.

“We’ve been on the wrong side of quite a few results so far as the performances with the limited availability have deserved more, but the confidence is still high in the dressing room.”

One player who is expected to feature is former Bury Town, Needham Market and more recently Long Melford striker Ryan Gibbs.

He has been without a club as he was intending to take a break from playing this season, but he has agreed to sign and ‘see how things go’ at Walsham, where he also had a previous stint.

“In another couple of weeks hopefully players will start to become fully fit and with the signing of Ryan Gibbs, who is still getting himself up to match fitness, we would hope to see the results match the performances,” added Budd.

“We will obviously try to win the game on Tuesday as you never go out to get beaten and it will be great to see a few younger lads have a go at the next level.

Leiston, who exited the FA Cup at the third qualifying round stage 3-0 at home to Banbury on Saturday, will not be at full strength either.

Both Willie Clemons (Bermuda) and Joao Rangel (Timor-Leste) are away on international duty.