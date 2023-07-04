Ipswich Town academy goalkeeper Danny Cullum has signed for Bury Town on a season-long work experience loan agreement while popular defender Joe Hood has been revealed as leaving for another Step 4 club.

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division side Bury have run with young loan goalkeepers from either East Anglian rivals Norwich City or Ipswich Town for the past four seasons, since Luis Tibbles departed for then higher-league Lowestoft Town in the summer of 2019.

Last season saw Ipswich’s Lewis Ridd – who was living at the time on the site of Blues’ new manager Cole Skuse's house which drew the latter to Ram Meadow as a spectator – start the season as their number one.

Bury Town's new goalkeeper coach Ben Mayhew (centre) alongside Ipswich Town youngester Danny Cullum (right), who has joined Cole Skuses' Blues on a work experience loan, at the club's Open Day Picture: Neil Dady

But following the teenager being called back from the agreement to be more available for Town’s senior squads, following an injury, they were given a switch to Charlie Woods, who had joined the Portman Road club following a spell at Northampton Town.

Woods impressed at OCR Ram Meadow Stadium during their back end of a disappointing campaign, which saw Ben Chenery end his long managerial stint by mutual consent, but was released from Ipswich at the end of the season. Bury were understood to be very keen on signing him but staying in Suffolk did not suit Woods.

Cullum was an unannounced signing training with Bury at their Open Day on Saturday, to which a few hundred people attended, alongside new goalkeeper coach Ben Mayhew, who has previously donned the gloves as a stand-in on a number of occasions over the last few seasons.

But the player who ended last season in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division (Step 5) with Brantham Athletic, revealed his status on his Twitter account following the event, posting: “Roll on 2023/24….@BuryTownFC”.

Of what is the club’s eighth summer signing, Bury’s assistant manager Paul Musgrove told SuffolkNews: “Danny is a second-year scholar at Ipswich who had a very good year at Brantham on loan last year, and obviously part of his progression would be now stepping up to Step 4.

“We have obviously got a very good relationship with Ipswich so it seemed natural that it was a good fit.

“He is very comfortable with the ball at his feet. He is not the tallest but he is very commanding at what he does in and around the area.

Joe Hood

“He is a good talker of the game as well.

“We’re excited to have him with us and look forward to helping him progress through his career and hopefully he gets a chance once he’s learnt his trade a little bit more with us to play higher and we will take delight in doing that.”

Meanwhile, one player who will not be featuring in Cullum’s defensive line is verstaille player Joe Hood.

Another one over the line. Welcome to @joehood97 who joins us from @BuryTownFC . A no-nonsense defender/midfield player. Joe will be a valuable addition to the back four. pic.twitter.com/eId5fGqe20 — Cambridge City FC (@cambridgecityfc) July 3, 2023

The 25-year-old, most often seen at right-back in his three seasons at Ram Meadow, was revealed as signing for Northern Premier League Division One Midlands outfit Cambridge City last night.

Hood had joined Bury following a spell with Mildenhall Town and won the Players’ Player of the Season trophy following the Covid-curtailed 2019/20 campaign which had seen the Blues put themselves in a promising position to secure a play-off spot.

He joins striker Darren Mills, who has signed for lower-league Holland FC, in being a recent departure from the club.

It’s no secret what this club means to me @BuryTownFC so it’s with a sad heart to say my times done! Thank you to everyone at the club past and present @burytownultras1. Hurts at the moment but I wish Cole and his team the best going forward. Will miss this sound for sure! 💙 pic.twitter.com/DF2RjBlMNo — Darren Mills (@Milzy9Mills) June 24, 2023

Mills, who like fellow forward departure Olly Hughes had been brought back to the club by former boss Chenery ahead of the latter’s exit, in February, tweeted on his exit: “It’s no secret what this club means to me @BuryTownFC so it’s with a sad heart to say my times done! Thank you to everyone at the club past and present @burytownultras1. Hurts at the moment but I wish Cole and his team the best going forward. Will miss this sound for sure!”