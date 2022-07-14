Bury Town PA announcer and Ipswich Town Supporters Club interim chairman Martin Swallow admits he did not think he would be alive to see the second staging of the pre-season trophy in his name.

But the Bury St Edmunds resident, diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020, will be back on the microphone and ready to present the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy again when his two football loves go up against each other at Ram Meadow on Saturday (1pm).

A youthful Ipswich Town side is set to visit with the club also involved in two back-to-back matches on the same day, at AFC Wimbledon following a behind-closed doors match at Crystal Palace.

Martin Swallow presented the first Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy to Bury Town captain Ollie Fenn following his side's penalty shootout decider victory last July Picture: Mecha Morton

The heavy club schedule meant an original kick-off at Bury of 3pm was announced by Ipswich as moving to 7.45pm late last week before it was this week changed to its now early afternoon slot.

It did cause frustrations for Swallow, who has family travelling over to Suffolk for it from Plymouth, but he is now looking forward to making the most of the occasion that will see his grand-daughter Skylar, 2, as mascot.

"We just want people to come down and enjoy themselves," he said.

Martin Swallow speaks to Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook on the pitch at Bury Town ahead of the inaugural Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy Picture: Russell Claydon

"It's going to be a hot day so I'm glad its the players running around and not us! It should be a nice day."

Last year's inaugural match had been kept a surprise from Swallow and saw Bury Town win a deciding penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw, to claim the trophy.

"It was absolutely lovely," said Swallow.

"I was walked from the gate into the clubhouse and there was the whole supporters club committee from Ipswich Town and the trophy was sat there.

Martin Swallow with winning Bury Town captain Ollie Fenn at the conclusion of last year's match Picture: Mecha Morton

"It was wonderful how they kept it all hush, hush. It was really, really nice.

"I was told they wanted to do a guard of honour for me (at the end) but me being me I went straight on the pitch and I was talking to Chenners (Ben Chenery, Bury manager) and the players following the penalty shootout!

"The funny thing about last year was when it came to lifting the trophy me and Fenney (Ollie Fenn, Bury captain) were laughing as I said 'I can't lift that, that's too heavy for me' and Fenney was saying 'well I can't lift it'. It was really funny.

Bury Town veteran and former Ipswich captain Carlos Edwards goes up against Jesse Nwabueze in last year's game Picture: Mecha Morton

"It was a really lovely surprise last year and then to be told it is going to be every year, I just thought that is amazing and a really, really nice touch by Ipswich and Bury.

"They said it was for my outstanding contribution to both clubs and I just thought that is brilliant."

Tickets for the match at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium will be priced at £6 for adults, £4 for concessions (60+ or 16-19yrs) and £2 for under-16s and can be purchased in advance here or on the cash turnstile on the day.

Swallow added he was honoured to be presented with a framed picture signed by the Town players at Tuesday's home friendly with West Ham United after the club invited him to be the man of the match sponsor.