How have we managed to sign Kyle Edwards - for free - in LEAGUE ONE?!

In just two appearances I’m amazed he’s come down to the third tier but more staggered it was on a free.

If you are yet to see him play, Edwards likes to receive the ball at his feet, turn and look to beat anyone in front of him. Dipping a shoulder and asking the defender to ‘catch me if you can’ he’s a dangerous player at this level. Pace scares defenders.

It’s been a long time since the football club had a player such as Edwards at his disposal and it’s now down to manager Paul Cook to get the best out of having him.

Despite how early it is, the boo birds (a small chorus of) arrived when the full-time whistle sounded in the 2-2 home draw with MK Dons on Saturday.

Whatever your opinion on this, in my experience things at a football club can sour very quickly and a small chorus is very quickly a larger one if we aren’t careful.

However, three points on Saturday against AFC Wimbledon could finally see the season kick started and Cookie’s men up and running.

Results breed confidence, confidence breeds results; it truly is a double edge sword. For as quickly as it can turn on a manger, a manager can turn it around and be the toast of the town.

It would appear though that credit in the bank is low for Cookie from a small section of fans.

Expectation and standards have been raised at the club and fans, and also likely the owners, will want to start seeing clear signs of progression.

Are we heading in the right direction? Are we making clear strides following a further week of good training? Or are we simply, despite clear and proper investment, still making the same mental errors that have plagued us dating back to last season?

Clear development and strides being taken towards objectives is something that will have to be evidenced as we enter this next four game stretch.

