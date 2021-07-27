Wow. What a summer. And for once, being an Ipswich Town fan during a transfer window has been thoroughly enjoyable.

At the time of writing this the Tractor Boys have eight new faces through the door, with a good dozen other names being linked too. And I think you'll struggle to find anyone associated with the club who is disappointed with the faces brought in thus far.

For once we've been smart, clever and ruthless with who we want and how we're going to get them. Certainly for me in my 25 years of bleeding blue this is the first time I've ever felt we could genuinely go and poach any player we want in the league we're in, with a prominence even in the league above with the prowess we now possess.

Ipswich Town fan Joey Sadler cannot wait for the season to start

It's been brilliant, absolutely brilliant.

You don't need me to remind you of the clubs' business over the last 15-20 years, with certainly the last 10 being flooded with loan signings, free agents and quite frankly players who have come down to Suffolk for one last pay cheque.

We now have an idea, an identity, a plan to wake our sleeping club up and make sure at last, our eyes are wide open and we're put firmly put back on to the map.

Ipswich Town fans were able to return to Portman Road on Saturday for the friendly with Crystal Palace to get their first look at a new side Picture: Barry Goodwin

Mark Ashton arrived in Suffolk with let's be honest, a slightly damaged reputation from his time at Bristol City. But honestly, I've been blown away by him. What a complete breath of fresh air he has been, not only for the club and it's fans, but even the stadium too, with The Cobbold Stand now looking superb.

After initial worries about how their relationship would work, it's clear that Ashton has supported and backed manager Paul Cook every step of the way, with the Liverpudlian clearly being able to stamp his identity all over the squad with courage, pace, power and aggression now in abundance.

We simply could not have asked for more with the players through the door and the best may even be yet to come.

So with all this positivity, passion and pride, in true Ipswich Town fan fashion it's easy to be a little bit wary and rightly so, after the previous 15 years we've all endured.

Vaclav Hladky, in the club's eye-catching third-choice goalkeeper shirt, is one of eight new signings through the door so far that have impressed fan Joey Sadler Picture: Barry Goodwin

But I think we should be just a little wary, as this is not only a brand new team but a brand new Ipswich Town, something this club has never had or gone through before, ever. So with that, we need to give them time.

We've all seen the quality (or lack of it) in League One and we all know the players we now have are so much better than the crop before and clearly good enough to compete at the top end of the table. But, it's one huge turnover and not one we can expect to happen overnight.

So my message to the new owners, Mark Ashton and Paul Cook is this: Thank you. Thank you for exciting us and giving us a club to be proud of again. I will fully support and get behind everything you do, giving you time to make it right, as I truly believe when it's firmly put into gear, it isn't going to stop.

It's always been an honour to support this famous football club and clearly if the last few years hasn't put me off I'll always be there! But right now I have never been more proud to have the Ipswich Town shirt represented firmly on my chest. Up the Town.

