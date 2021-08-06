"We need a beating heart again and I think we’ve got one". That was the passionate message from ex-chairman David Sheepshanks as he closed the shareholders’ meeting on Monday, and you certainly can’t help but agree.

This club, our club, suddenly feels alive and kicking again.

Saturday marks the first step on what promises to be an exciting campaign.

However, as fans, we also have to acknowledge the League One campaign as a marathon not a sprint.

While the road ahead could well be paved with gold, it’s also going to have plenty of bumps.

But make no mistake, the one clear goal is promotion.

It is an intent so clear that its seen fans of other clubs calling us ‘Chequebook FC’, which is ironic because until this summer we’ve been more ‘Scrapheap FC’!

Saturday sees the return of two things: No1- Fans: More than 20,000 will be at Portman Road for what is the most anticipated home opener for many years on the back of major surgery on the squad.

From the side that ended the season against Fleetwood, only eight remain at the football club while only three are expected to play a big part during the campaign.

No2- The return of Ipswich Town FC: The old girl whose home was once ‘the stately home of English football‘ is bouncing back from her sick bed. The club we love, roaring back to life with a beating heart.

For too long Ipswich Town has been an irrelevance in English football.

A place where young pros came to develop or old pros came hoping to spark a career that had faded years prior. But this has now all changed.

Saturday is the start of a new era and as fans we must now play our part.

It’s time to turn Portman Road back into Fortress Portman Road.

The fans can be the most important signing of them all.

See you Saturday.

