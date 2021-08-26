As revealed by Suffolk News earlier today, King’s Lynn Town have signed Ipswich Town midfielder Brett McGavin on a season-long loan.

And the 21-year-old has spoke at his relief at now being able to get some first-team football back under his belt at the Vanarama National League outfit managed by former Town boss Paul Lambert's ex-assistant, Ian Culverhouse.

“I’m delighted to have joined,” McGavin said at his unveiling in north west Norfolk this afternoon.

Brett McGavin, pictured in action playing at former loan club Bury Town in a pre-season friendly earlier this summer Picture: Mecha Morton

“It’s been a long pre-season for me, there was not long left in the window but I’m glad we got the deal done.”

McGavin hopes to live up to his reputation of having an eye for a pass.

“I really like to get on the ball, I would say I’m a good passer and I like to express myself and show what I can do," he said.

“I’ll bring a sense of intelligence to the club.”

The midfielder has had loan spells away from Portman Road in the past, including hometown outfit Bury Town and most recently in Scotland with Ayr United.

He said: “Each loan teaches you something different, previous loans have not gone as well I would like them too.

“So hopefully this can be the first one, I can really kick on and play as many games as possible, do well for myself and do well for the club.”

Speaking after his first training session, McGavin was upbeat about the season ahead and was full of praise of the style of Culverhouse’s side.

“It’s a really good bunch of lads here, really good staff. I couldn’t have had a better first session at the club.

“I am aiming to get first team experience, like any young player, wherever you can and whatever club you can to play as many games as possible at the first team level.

“You can’t put a price on playing men’s football and playing professional games.

“The style is partly the reason I joined, the gaffer showed encouraging signs that we play the right way here, we get the ball down and play proper football.”

The youngster was also full of optimism ahead of a tricky bank holiday period for the Linnets with a trip down to Yeovil on Saturday before facing Chesterfield at the Walks on Bank Holiday Monday.

“Hopefully we can get positive results in both, it’s never easy to play two games in that short of a time, but from what I have seen in my first session I think we will be okay.”

McGavin, the son of current Norwich head of recruitment and former Ipswich Town and Bury Town player Steve McGavin, added: “It’s been a tough pre-season for me, the club has made a lot of new signings, which kind of blocked the pathway a little bit, but I am glad I can see the other end of that now and I'm gonna be playing here at King’s Lynn.”

