Ipswich Town loanee Connor O’Reilly says he is ‘loving every minute’ of his time at Bury Town.

He was brought in to help cover injuries ahead of the late abandoned Witham Town match a week ago Tuesday where he caught the eye at right-back.

Another solid performance followed from the vocal defender, who turns 19 towards the end of the month, in Saturday’s 4-1 FA Cup victory against Waltham Abbey.

Connor O'Reilly has caught the eye at Bury Town since joining on a work experience loan from Ipswich Town. Picture: Neil Dady

Having seen what spells at Bury has done for the likes of Jack Lankester and Brett McGavin, he needed little encouragement from academy team-mate Ross Crane to join the latter’s former club.

“When the opportunity came up I thought I would like to experience it,” said the third-year scholar who hails from Donegal in the north west of the Republic of Ireland.

“Just being in this first team environment and playing men’s football is what I want to do.

Ipswich Town teenager Connor O'Reilly on his Bury Town debut, against Witham Town. Picture: Neil Dady

“I think every game I learn something new and that is the biggest thing.

“I want to be playing football and it is a great club to be involved in and it is a great bunch of lads as well. I’m delighted to be here.”

His entrance to non-league has come at an interesting time with crowds not currently permitted at elite level, but up to 400 are allowed at Bury.

“It is a great time to be here,” he said.

“It is very different to academy football. It is great to be exposed to and I’m loving every minute of it and learning every time I step on to the pitch.”

His natural position is as a right-back but he said he can also operate at left full-back.

While he agreed Saturday’s FA Cup victory was comfortable he said they must strive for better ahead of hosting Dereham Town in a return to league action tomorrow (3pm).

“It was a comfortable victory but listen, we weren’t up to the standard that we want to be,” he said.

“Even though we won 4-1 it could have been more and we need to be more clinical. It has got to be better and that is the level we have to strive for.”