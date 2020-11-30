The situation with Suffolk's Step 3 & 4 non-league football clubs (Isthmian League and Southern League) with December matches is set to be decided off the back of a meeting of member clubs tomorrow night.

AFC Sudbury, Bury Town, Felixstowe & Walton United, Leiston, Lowestoft Town, Needham Market and Soham Town Rangers are among 224 clubs who have been called to a virtual meeting tomorrow night by the three Step 3 & 4 leagues, known as The Trident Leagues (also incorporating the Northern Premier League).

All the leagues had announced December restart dates for after the latest coronavirus lockdown is lifted on Wednesday. But the restrictions of the government's tougher regionalised tier levels have thrown things into doubt.

We do not yet know if non-league football leagues will return at Steps 3 & 4 before ChristmasPicture: Ady Kerry

Only one club from the 224 is in Tier 1 – Truro City - meaning they can carry on as before. But for 148 clubs in Tier 2 it will mean they are not able to take a secondary income from alcohol and food and drink sales, unless they operate as a restaurantwith table service and only serving alcohol as part of 'a substantial meal'. Take away services are not permitted unless taken off the premises i.e. ground.

Bury Town have indicated they are planning to serve meals at first-team matches though.

For Tier 3 clubs, of which there are 75 across the 11 leagues at Step 3 & 4, it means they will lose out on match day income altogether with no fans permitted to attend as well as the issues thrown up by clubs in different tiers having to travel to them.

Robinson said a paper he has helped prepare on the challenges and questions thrown up by the situation will be presented to the clubs at tomorrow's meeting before they are given 24 hours to come back with an email vote to a question posed. The exact wording of the question, he said, has not yet been agreed upon.

Bury Town chairman Russell Ward (left), pictured with manager Ben Chenery, has decided to start planning to operate their clubhouse as a restaurant to negate the impact on their finances, should games resume under Tier 2 restrictionPicture: Mark Westley

A majority verdict, though, is the favoured option the Trident Leagues will be looking to put in place when they give an announcement, expected to be on Thursday.

"All three Trident League clubs are meeting tomorrow night to try and get a consensus as to as and what we do," Robinson said.

"For instance, do we play as and when? Or do we lock down the leagues until a certain date?

"We think it is right to consult with all of our clubs and do what the majority want to do."

For Leiston, Lowestoft Town and Needham Market's Pitching In Southern League Premier Central it is a complex situation with a mix of Tier 2 and Tier 3 clubs.

Isthmian League chairman Nick Robinson wants to achieve a consensus of opinion among clubs to proceed forward withPicture: David Couldridge

The restart date for Southern League clubs was set for a week on Saturday, as voted for by 59 per cent of clubs, but ahead of the tougher tier restrictions being announced.

Things are more simple in the Isthmian League Northern Division, where AFC Sudbury, Bury Town, Felixstowe & Walton United and Soham Town Rangers all play, with all clubs placed in Tier 2.

The mandatory restart date had been set at December 19, but all clubs had been given permission to arrange games earlier if they wished.

Bury Town had opted to use a friendly match on Saturday to get their squad up to speed ahead of a home match agreed with Histon on December 12 (3pm).

Manager Ben Chenery said discussions have been taking place with Ipswich Town to play an under-23s or U18s side in a behind-closed-doors match at their Playford Road training base this weekend.

AFC Sudbury had arranged a home friendly with lower-league Brantham Athletic for Saturday (12pm) in preparation for an away league fixture on December 12 at Cambridge City (3pm).

Soham Town Rangers had announced two friendlies prior to hosting Brentwood Town on December 12 (3pm); at Spartan South Midlands League Bedford FC on Thursday (December 3, 7.30pm) and Northern Premier League Wisbech Town next Tuesday (7.45pm).

Felixstowe & Walton United, Leiston, Lowestoft Town and Needham Market are among eight Suffolk clubs set to return to action in FA competitions on Saturday, in the FA Trophy. It is understood this is being enforced as a mandatory return by the FA, with anyone who does not forfeiting their place in the competition and their opponents thus progressing.

