Bury Town and Stowmarket Town have both been afforded home starts following the release of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division fixtures for the 2022/23 season.

There is set to be a bumper opening day gate at the Atalian Servert Ram Meadow Stadium on Saturday, August 13 with the well supported YouTube founded team Hashtag United playing the visitors.

Last season's conresponding fixture drew a crowd of 795 to the Ram on March 12, despite Bury not having any chance of obtaining a play-off spot – something manager Ben Chenery is determined to change this time around.

Bury Town midfielder Ryan Horne tries to shake off the attention of AFC Sudbury's Sak Hassan in last season's Ram Meadow derby on April 18 Picture: Neil Dady

Beaten play-off semi-finalists Stowmarket will look to put that painful night at Brentwood Town in April firmly behind them when they take on a Hullbridge Sports side that finished 16th last term on the same afternoon.

It will be two of last season's play-off losers that will go head-to-head at The Brentwood Arena on the opening day though with Felixstowe & Walton United visiting the side that lost in the final on penalties to their own semi-final conquerors, Canvey Island.

AFC Sudbury's title quest, following their eye-catching summer recruitment, will get under way at relegated side East Thurrock United.

Paul Musgrove's Stowmarket Town side will have the benfit of home comforts for the opening weekend of the season Picture: Mecha Morton

Lowestoft Town's Crown Meadow was guaranteed to be a hosting venue on August 13 but it is their ground-sharing tenants, Gorleston, who will be entertaining newly-promoted New Salamis.

Meanwhile, Jamie Godbold's relegated Trawlerboys will start life back at Step 4 with a trip to Great Wakering Rovers, who finished 15th last term.

There is also a full midweek programme immediately after the opening weekend, with Tuesday's fixtures (August 16) bringing out the first Suffolk derby as Lowestoft Town host Stowmarket Town.

Elsewhere that evening, AFC Sudbury host Witham Town while Gorleston will visit The Goldstar Ground to take on Felixstowe & Walton United and Bury Town will be at newly-promoted Wroxham.

In previous years the Bury-Sudbury A134 derby has not featured on the big bank holiday dates but that is not the case this year as Monday, August 29 sees the pair go head to head for the first 22/23 installment at the Blues' Ram Meadow.

On the same day Crown Meadow will see Lowestoft Town perhaps have to use the away dressing room at their own ground, unless an agreement can be reached to circumnavigate protocols, with Gorleston as the home team.

Paul Musgrove's Stowmarket will be at home to Wroxham on the first bank holiday fixture while Felixstowe fans will be travelling into Essex to take on Coggeshall Town.

The return leg of the west Suffolk A134 derby will see Bury travel to Sudbury on Boxing Day (a Monday), in a reverse set of August bank holiday fixtures.

There are no matches on New Year's Day, on a Sunday this season, with the bank holiday Monday date (January 2) seeing 2023 kick off with Bury hosting Lowestoft, Sudbury going to Coggeshall and Stowmarket playing host to Felixstowe.

Easter Monday always has some big points riding on it and this season's date (April 10) will see a reverse of the January 2 fixtures.

The last day of the 2022/23 season will take place on Saturday, April 22 and will see a mouth-watering match up between hosting Stowmarket Town and Bury Town while AFC Sudbury go to Great Wakering Rovers, Felixstowe host Heybridge Siwfts and Lowestoft also finish at home, with East Thurrock United the visitors.

Full fixture lists can be found here.

Saturday, August 13 opening fixtures:

Basildon United vs Heybridge Swifts

Brentwood Town vs Felixstowe & Walton United

Bury Town vs Hashtag United

Coggeshall Town vs Grays Athletic

East Thurrock United vs AFC Sudbury

Gorleston vs New Salamis

Great Wakering Rovers vs Lowestoft Town

Maldon & Tiptree vs Tilbury

Stowmarket Town vs Hullbridge Sports

Witham Town vs Wroxham