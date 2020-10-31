It has taken more than 30 days but Bury Town have now heard the Pitching In Isthmian League board have decided to award them the three points and a 5-0 victory following their late abandoned game against Witham Town .

The game, on September 29, was abandoned due to fog at Ram Meadow in the 83rd minute with Bury 5-0 up, sparking anger when the match official refused to delay the decision to see if the conditions improved, which they soon did.

Bury, Witham and referee Murray Grant were all asked to submit their version of events for the Isthmian League's board to consider at their next meeting.

Bury Town and Witham Town managers are told the game is being abandoned by the referee with seven minutes to go due to fogPicture: Russell Claydon (42483768)

A statement published on Bury's website said: "The board of the Isthmian Football League have decided that Bury Town will be awarded a 5-0 victory from the match with Witham Town that was abandoned on Tuesday 29th September.

"The game was abandoned in controversial circumstances in the 83rd minute with the match referee citing poor visibility as the reason, Bury were leading 5-0 at the time.

"The League Board have decided that the result will stand from the point the game was abandoned and Witham Town have chosen not to appeal their verdict so the Isthmian League North Division table has now been updated. Bury Town are now positioned in 6th place with three wins from three matches."

Bury Town stand-in captain Olly Hughes sees his progress halted in the fog abandoned match with Witham TownPicture: Neil Dady

It is news which is sure to give Bury's players and manager a pre-match boost ahead of hosting Romford this afternoon (3pm) in front of another 400 ticket pandemic restricted capacity sellout.

It comes after the club were inundated with support on Twitter after relaying how they will be contesting new restrictions imposed on them by West Suffolk Council on serving food and drink outside from kiosks to non-seated customers.

