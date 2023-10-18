Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock admitted that their last-minute 1-0 defeat to York City in the Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay was ‘horrible’ but he couldn’t be more proud of his group that is the ‘best he’s ever managed’.

After it looked like the Marketmen had held the Vanarama National League outfit to another goalless affair, Tyler Cordner swung at a volley at the back post in the 92nd minute, that deflected agonisingly past Marcus Garnham.

“It was horrible wasn’t it? I sensed it when it went out for a corner I thought ‘please not now’. It was heartbreak,” said Horlock.

Luke Ingram bursts into the York City box Picture: Ben Pooley

“I’m gutted for the lads but I’m so proud of them. So proud of them. I can feel their pain but that gives me more belief with what this group’s about. They’re dejected but we need to use this a fuel. Football’s about learning, it’s never going to be all ups and this is that moment where it hurts so bad.

“They’re the best group I’ve ever managed and I’m proud to be their manager. I’m hoping we can keep them all together because there will be people watching and taking notes of some of the lads I’ve got – hopefully not.”

In Saturday’s 0-0 draw, the Ministermen had the better of the ball and fashioned the more clear cut chances. But last night at Bloomfields, Needham took the game to the side that sat 34 places above them before kick-off and could have taken the lead in the tie, if it was not for Rory Watson in the York goal who denied both Tevan Allen and Luke Ingram from close range.

Tevan Allen looks for a way through down the wing Picture: Ben Pooley

Horlock said: “Tonight was a bit different. We had a bit more possession, were a bit more front footed, played some great football at times and created chances. It just wasn’t too be. When you don’t take your chances there’s always that risk that can happen at the end.

“It’s one of those where you might have lads looking back and regretting things but they went toe to toe with a National League side. We’ve got some really good players and we weren’t far away.

“I said to them ‘well done, I couldn’t be prouder’. They’ve given me everything as they have done all season. Over two games they put their bodies on the line, they’re a group that’s together and I’m proud to be their manager.”

The Needham boss stressed how he wants his side to take their hurt and convert it into a motivation to ‘kick on’ in the Southern League Premier Division Central, in which they currently sit in third place.

Dylan Williams battles for possession Picture: Ben Pooley

Moments after the full-time whistle that put the final nail in Needham’s 2023/24 FA Cup campaign, Horlock and his men gathered in front of their fans, to applaud them for their support, and their appreciation was reciprocated.

The Needham faithful drummed the heart beat of Bloomfield’s throughout the tie and their FA Cup run.

“The lads really appreciate it. The young lads with the drum have really made a difference. Hopefully there’s people who are getting wind that we’re not a bad outfit, we’re quite good to watch and hopefully the numbers can start going up.

James McGrath is denied by Rory Watson Picture: Ben Pooley

“The whole club is based off unity, we’re a community club, and we want people to come here and enjoy themselves. My ethos is to play attractive football that is good to watch and hopefully the crowd can grow and hopefully they’ve had a good night.

“The lads enjoy it when there is more people here and we are all together. We are close knit, we’ve got a good group that will die for the cause. It’s now about kicking on in the league.”