Jack Newdick was one of the stars for Brockley II (205-7) as they upset the form book to beat Worlington Academy (76) by 129 runs on Sunday.

The two sides headed into the contest having experienced differing fortunes during the early stages of the new Hunts County Bats Division Five season.

While hosting Worlington were riding high after winning all four of their encounters to date, for Brockley it had been a tough start with three straight defeats.

Jack Newdick took seven wickets in Brockley’s victory last weekend Picture: Contributed

But with Newdick in inspired form with the ball, Brockley rallied to get off the mark at the fourth time of asking.

Prior to the youngster’s heroics, Rob Dovaston took centre stage for Brockley with the bat.

He scored a large proportion of the team’s runs, finishing on 92, while Steve Fenner and Alex Bibby added 27 and 24 respectively.

And after that it was all about Newdick. He snared the first Worlington wicket to fall as Anders Bester headed back to the pavilion with just one run to his name.

That marked the start of a fruitful performance from the bowler, who finished with figures of 7-8 from seven overs as Worlington were skittled out in one ball shy of 28 overs.

Buoyed by picking up their first victory of the season, Brockley II will now go in search of back-to-back wins on Sunday afternoon when they host Long Melford II (1.30pm).