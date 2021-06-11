Youngster Jacob Severn is celebrating winning his first two golfing titles.

Almost a fortnight ago the 10-year-old from Ingham broke his duck by becoming the youngest player to ever win the Calvert Cup at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club.

Playing off white tees across 18 holes, Severn managed to get the better of Sophie Kubitzek on count-back, with both having racked up 36 points.

Jacob Severn celebrates his Calvert Cup win. Picture: Paul Severn

Adam Waterman, meanwhile, took third place with a return of 35 points.

And the Risby Primary School pupil followed that success up last weekend by winning a Junior Medal event at the same course.

Jacob’s father, Paul, said: “He is a member at four different clubs and plays three times a week after school.

“He is really enjoying it at the moment and has been playing for seven years.

“The Calvert Cup win was even more remarkable because it came off white tees – sometimes he couldn’t reach the fairway.

“He picked up a golf club for the first time at three and it looks like he could have a bright future, but we aren’t pushing him.

“The main thing is he enjoys himself while he is out there playing.”

Severn, who is backed Ping Golf Europe, is currently coached by Bury St Edmunds GC professional Simon Byford.