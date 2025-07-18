Brothers Charlie and Tommy Jenkins have proven themselves to be among the best young Muay Thai boxers in the world.

The siblings were part of the England squad that recently travelled to Italy for the WBC Muay Thai World Championships – an event that attracts fighters from across the globe.

And both youngsters, who train at Unit 1 Gym in Bury St Edmunds, returned home with an extra item in their luggage.

Tommy Jenkins (centre left) and Charlie Jenkins (centre right) with their Unit 1 Gym team-mate Paddy Salder (right) and Great Yarmouth's Harmony Kane (left), who won a silver medal in Italy Picture: Contributed

Ten-year-old Charlie, who attends Hartest VC Primary School, fought his way to the top of the podium as he clinched a gold medal, while his 13-year-old brother Tommy – a pupil at Ormiston Sudbury Academy – earned himself a silver.

Their performances contributed to what was a memorable event for the England team, who recorded a higher win ratio than the likes of the USA and Russia.

Dad John Jenkins said: “We’re so proud of both of the boys. This is the result of four-and-a-half years of hard work and the dedication they’ve shown to get this far is admirable.

“They’ve got a great work ethic and do everything properly, from their diet to private sessions and putting in all of the extra work.

“It’s a great sport. It gives them the tools to go further in life and to be able to say you’re one of the best in the world is a good starting point for adult life.

“It has taught them so much. Sometimes you can give it everything and it’s not quite good enough, but you’ve still got to get up and go again tomorrow – that’s what both of the boys do.”

Both Charlie and Tommy train at Unit 1 Gym multiple times each week, when they are put through their paces by Hannah Turner and Joe Le Maire.

And John has paid tribute to the dedication that the coaches have given to his sons.

He added: “Hannah is brilliant. She’s been with us from the start and she travels up and down the country to support the boys.

“She gives up her own time, the boys love her and so does the whole gym

“She’s a proper mentor and Joe is the same – he’s been fantastic.

“It’s a great team and the fighters at the gym wouldn’t have the success they do without them.”

The brothers were also joined at the event by fellow Unit 1 Gym member Paddy Conaty.

And while there was no medal for the 13-year-old in what was a ‘tough’ category, it was an experience that will hold him in good stead for the future.

Mum Sarah said: “It was a really tough section for Paddy but it was still a brilliant experience for him.

“He still wanted to go and watch every single day and support his team-mates.

“He met some great people and he’s determined to compete again next year.”

The 2026 event is scheduled to take place in Thailand.