The ‘Keen Army’ will descend on London’s York Hall tomorrow to rally behind 22-year-old Kieren Keen for his professional boxing debut – against a fighter who already has 42 bouts to his name.

Bury St Edmunds-born Keen, who lives in Brandon and trains at LS Fitness in Rickinghall, has finished his gruelling 10-week training camp which has been leading up to a lightweight bout with Columbian Joshua Ocampo – who has won eight of his fights (six via knockout) and lost 29.

The former Breckland School pupil, who weighs in at 61kg, has completed most of his training plan in Bethnal Green, London, and has sparred with Fayek Uddin (8-0).

Kieren Keen will make his professional debut in London. Picture: Dave Doughty

Keen’s fight will contain four 3-minute rounds, commencing around 7pm.

His father and coach, Darrel, believes this has been his son’s strongest fight camp to date.

“Everything’s going great. It’s the best camp I think he’s had in 12 years. It’s brilliant and I’m absolutely buzzing for him,” he said.

Coach Darrel Keen will watch his son Kieren Keen in his first professional bout on Saturday Picture: Dave Doughty

“He’s looking forward to the occasion and taking a lot of Suffolk and Norfolk into the east end of London. We’re looking forward to taking our ‘Keen Army’ into London.

“He’s buzzing and it’s about keeping him in the right place.

“ I’ve got to be dad but also coach as well, I’ve got to keep him grounded and let him enjoy it.

“We’ve got our work cut out but it’s nothing that Kieren isn’t good enough to do.”

Keen, who recently signed his first professional deal with former boxer-turned-coach as well as manager and promoter, Kieran Farrell, began his journey in the sport at the age of 10.

He spent the first eight years of his career boxing out of Newmarket and Thetford Town – before training at West Ham Boxing Club.

After plying his trade in London, as well as training with his father at home, Keen, when he was 20, earned the opportunity to learn his craft at ‘the best club in the country’, Repton.

The past 22 years have built up to this moment and he will have at least 120 people who are making the trip down from Suffolk and Norfolk in his corner – including one very proud father.

“It’s going to be very special,” said Darrel.

“To be honest, I know this sounds silly, I want him to win titles but I want the boy to have a good life.

“He’s put so much heart and soul into this.

“If he continues his journey, he could retire at 32 and live his life as a dream. That’s what I want for him.

“It’s great that we’ve got such amazing local support and sponsorship from these companies that are probably struggling a bit themselves. They’ve all stepped up and helped one little kid with his dream.”