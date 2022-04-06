Tickets are now on sale for Suffolk’s fixture against Kent Spitfires.

Suffolk will host the first-class county in a 50-over showcase fixture at Woolpit Cricket Club on Sunday, July 31.

Andy Northcote, who is one of the organisers, said: “Woolpit Cricket Club are absolutely delighted to present the Suffolk CCC versus Kent Spitfires showcase game.

Kent Spitfires will travel to Woolpit in late July

“This is the first time the club have ever hosted a first-class county and it is sure to be a spectacular event for the local area.

“On the day, there will be a brass band, local businesses showcasing what they do, hot and cold food wagons, a softball cricket tournament between innings on the outfield and, of course, there will be a bar available to purchase those much-needed beverages of choice.”

Tickets are available as follows:

General Admission – Under-18s must be accompanied by a paying and supervising adult, maximum of 1 Adult to 4 U18s

Castle Corner – Hot Tubs with limited availability. Booking are on an innings basis, for Over-18s only for a maximum of 6 people

Club Corner – A section of the ground dedicated to your cricket club.

VIP Cream Team – A gazebo with a cream tea hamper for a maximum of 8 people

Spectators are advised to bring their own chairs and picnic blankets to watch the game and gates will open at 10am.

To purchase tickets visit the Suffolk Cricket website or Woolpit CC social media channels.

Meanwhile, the Suffolk Cricket Handbook 2022 is now on sale.

The front cover of the 76-page full colour handbook is adorned by men’s first XI skipper Jack Beaumont with his Most Valuable Player silver salver he was awarded for his performance in the NCCA Championship Play-Off Final.

Four pages are devoted to the final, while there is improved two-page coverage of each of the men’s 1st XI matches from a season which saw them reach the NCCA KO Trophy Quarter-Final and then win the NCCA Championship Eastern Division One.

Copies of the handbook cost £12.50 including postage and are available from Suffolk CCA Secretary Toby Pound at 94, Henley Road, Ipswich IP1 4NJ. Cheques should be made payable to Suffolk County Cricket Association.