Bury Town will begin life back at Step 3 on their travels.

The Blues, who were promoted via the Isthmian League North Division play-offs, will make the almost 300-mile round trip to Stourbridge on the opening day of the 2025/26 Southern League Premier Central Division season on August 9.

On the same day, fellow Suffolk side AFC Sudbury will have home advantage over Redditch, while Leiston host Halesowen Town and Needham Market – relegated from the National League North last term – travel to Harborough Town.

Bury Town celebrate their promotion. Picture: Mecha Morton

August’s Bank Holiday Monday has pitted the Suffolk sides against each other, with Sudbury making the short journey down the A134 to Bury and Needham welcoming Leiston to Bloomfields.

The reverse fixtures will take place on December 27, while Sudbury host Needham on Easter Monday – the same day as Bury travel to Leiston.

The curtain will come down on the season on April 25 with Bury playing host to Kettering Town. Needham will also sign off at home with the visit of Banbury United, with Sudbury and Leiston heading to Halesowen and Alvechurch respectively.

Southern League Premier Central Division key dates

August 9 (opening day)

AFC Sudbury v Redditch United

Harborough Town v Needham Market

Leiston v Halesowen Town

Stourbridge v Bury Town

August 25 (Bank Holiday Monday)

Bury Town v AFC Sudbury

Needham Market v Leiston

December 27

AFC Sudbury v Bury Town

Leiston v Needham Market

January 3

Bury Town v Leiston

Needham Market v AFC Sudbury

April 6 (Easter Monday)

AFC Sudbury v Needham Market

Leiston v Bury Town

April 25 (Final day)

Alvechurch v Leiston

Bury Town v Kettering Town

Halesowen Town v AFC Sudbury

Needham Market v Banbury United