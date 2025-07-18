Southern League Premier Central Division 2025/26 fixtures: Key dates for Bury Town, AFC Sudbury, Needham Market and Leiston
Bury Town will begin life back at Step 3 on their travels.
The Blues, who were promoted via the Isthmian League North Division play-offs, will make the almost 300-mile round trip to Stourbridge on the opening day of the 2025/26 Southern League Premier Central Division season on August 9.
On the same day, fellow Suffolk side AFC Sudbury will have home advantage over Redditch, while Leiston host Halesowen Town and Needham Market – relegated from the National League North last term – travel to Harborough Town.
August’s Bank Holiday Monday has pitted the Suffolk sides against each other, with Sudbury making the short journey down the A134 to Bury and Needham welcoming Leiston to Bloomfields.
The reverse fixtures will take place on December 27, while Sudbury host Needham on Easter Monday – the same day as Bury travel to Leiston.
The curtain will come down on the season on April 25 with Bury playing host to Kettering Town. Needham will also sign off at home with the visit of Banbury United, with Sudbury and Leiston heading to Halesowen and Alvechurch respectively.
Southern League Premier Central Division key dates
August 9 (opening day)
AFC Sudbury v Redditch United
Harborough Town v Needham Market
Leiston v Halesowen Town
Stourbridge v Bury Town
August 25 (Bank Holiday Monday)
Bury Town v AFC Sudbury
Needham Market v Leiston
December 27
AFC Sudbury v Bury Town
Leiston v Needham Market
January 3
Bury Town v Leiston
Needham Market v AFC Sudbury
April 6 (Easter Monday)
AFC Sudbury v Needham Market
Leiston v Bury Town
April 25 (Final day)
Alvechurch v Leiston
Bury Town v Kettering Town
Halesowen Town v AFC Sudbury
Needham Market v Banbury United