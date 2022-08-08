The hunger to compete and dominate Saturday's Emirates FA Cup tie at Lakenheath was the most pleasing aspect of the 4-0 win for Bury Town manager Ben Chenery.

On the face of it the extra preliminary round match at The Nest had the ingredients for a cup upset. Bury were missing some key players, including their captain, and their boss admitting their preparation had 'not been ideal' having been handed a surprise early start by the FA.

But there was soon no doubt the side he had put out, including six new signings in the starting XI, were in no mood to become an opening round story in the world's most famous and oldest domestic cup competition.

Bury Town boss Ben Chenery on the touchline at Lakenheath on Saturday Picture: Richard Marsham

Cemal Ramadan ensured they eventually got their reward with a lead heading into half-time, before the same player doubled their advantage just past the hour mark ahead of a thunderbolt from Cruise Nydazayo. The rout was then completed in the 83rd minute by Max Maughn's low finish.

"I'm really delighted," said Chenery, "you're right, it could have been a tricky one for us away from home missing a few key players, a week before our season was due to start which threw a little bit of a spanner in the works.

"We spoke about it throughout the last few weeks that we just wanted to run and compete. That is a really good grounding as a football club and a squad. If you run and can compete you can win games.

Cruise Nydazayo gets past Lakenheath captain Sam Hawley on Saturday Picture: Richard Marsham

"We've got some quality, yes and I think you'd have seen today the first 45 minutes we were relentless.

"There were several times they have run out with the ball, we are probably four or five yards behind them trying to recover and win the ball back and that was every single player. I thought we were excellent.

"It was a difficult tie and credit to Lakenheath, it's going to be difficult here (for teams), but I thought we were far superior and in all honesty it could have been six or seven probably."

Despite his side's superiority in possession, it was a quick turnover from a Lakenheath corner which brought about the opening goal in the 39th minute.

Former AFC Sudbury captain Lewis O'Malley was among six new signings in the Bury Town line-up at Lakenheath Picture: Richard Marsham

Chenery said: "We are really good at that and that is something I have worked on for the last seven years I have been at the football club.

"When we're defending I think that is a great opportunity for us to attack because they commit defenders forwards and we went with the legs quickly. Look, if you have a striker with Cemal Ramadan's quality what he does give is a real threat in the 18-yard box.

"It was a sucker-punch, yes, but I thought in the game we certainly deserved it.

"It was a great time to score going into half-time and obviously the key was to make sure we kept the pot boiling, we didn't want to let it simmer. We kept it right up there and I was impressed with the way we approached the second half."

Former Colchester United academy player Maughn finished with two assists and a goal to him name and his manager was pleased to see him add the latter late on.

"Max is tireless and I've said to him he gives me and the football club energy," he said.

Max Maughn rides a challenge at The Nest on Saturday in a individual performance which delighted his manager Picture: Richard Marsham

"He runs off shoulders, he is a really intelligent player and he's got to add goals.

"The amount of times he's in the 18-yard box he should be scoring more.

Cemal Ramadan fires in his and Bury's second goal Picture: Richard Marsham

"He scuffed one before it. I'm really pleased with the one he didn't really get hold of that it went.

"The goal from Cruise is Cruise.

"Cruise works tirelessly. He had a great game.

"I said to Cruise if you come back to this football club I have to have that commitment and every game I have the right attitude. We will get you in shape and get you fit.

Bury's Cruise Nydazayo curled this shot into the top corner to make it 3-0 Picture: Richard Marsham

"I think a lot of people are thinking why are we shooting from there but what a hit, what a hit! And Cemal does what Cemal does best, moves the ball quickly and scores his goal.

"Four was fair but I thought it could have been more. The clean sheet was very pleasing because I thought the back four were really aggressive today and they enjoyed defending."

Although he did not have a lot to do, he also praised the commanding display, especially early on, of his Ipswich Town loan goalkeeper Lewis Ridd.

He said: "Lewis is excellent with crosses. When you play teams and they put balls in the 18-yard box you want a goalkeeper who is confident, you can protect him and he can come and claim things.

Ipswich Town loanee Lewis Ridd started off the season with a clean sheet Picture: Mecha Morton

"And Lewis can do that, he is really confident boy. He is a brave and courageous lad.

"I was really pleased with him today because he is still a young boy. He is still 18, learning his trade at Ipswich Town but he was certainly a real strong foundation for us as a goalkeeper and I'm thoroughly pleased he got the clean sheet."

He admitted to gambling on midfielder Ryan Horne's fitness, the former AFC Sudbury man's thigh issue initially thought to be not ready until next weekend's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division opener with visiting Hashtag United (3pm).

But he was pleased to see him successfully come through his 68 minutes.

And he felt the opening day's performance has set their standards for the season.

"It is good," he said, "six new signings and when you think you've got Joe Hood, Ollie Fenn and Ryan Jolland to come back in the 11 it is really positive.

"I said to them before the game, the football club stands for honesty, integrity and hard work and never come off that.

"I thought we did that really well today and the new boys that came in showed great character and personalities and we need to do that again, that is our benchmark and we can't come off it."