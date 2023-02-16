Pride was the overwhelming feeling for Samir Kharbouch as he watched his Bury St Edmunds side reach the National Under-18s Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

Bury ran in six tries to see off Westcliff 39-10 in the quarter-finals in front of another big home crowd at the GK IPA Haberden.

Head coach Kharbouch and his players are already on a club-record run in the competition, and will host Tonbridge Juddians in the last four on Sunday, April 2.

Bury St Edmunds Under-18s players celebrate after progressing through to the semi-finals Picture: Mark Westley

“The boys were good,” Kharbouch said. “I’m just proud, to be honest.

“The boys have gotten so much better throughout the season.

“They’re more committed to each other. I look at them as a group of people and we started the season with everyone coming together for the first time. It’s the first time me and Will (Kingston, assistant coach) have been coaching the Colts and it’s worked out really well.

“We had loads of the first team lads who came down to watch, which is always great seeing my team-mates come and support the younger lads.

“Some of these younger boys will hopefully play in the first team in a few years.

“I stood behind the touchline and I was so proud of them.

“One of Westcliff’s better players, he’s probably their best player, has been training with us in the first team.

“He didn’t do anything until the 70th minute of the game. That shows how hard the boys worked and what they did. They put away a player that’s probably trying to get a first-team contract at our club and he didn’t do anything until the 70th minute when the game was already done.”

Callum Wilson (in possession) scored two of Bury’s six tries on Sunday Picture: Mark Westley

Bury’s historic run continued at the weekend with tries from Will Cameron, Billy Reid, Archie Murrell, Ben Nevison and Callum Wilson (two), while George Howard also scored a penalty.

Kharbouch hailed a squad effort to reach the semi-finals of the national competition, which on the other half of the draw will see Olney face either Novocastrians or Stockport for a place in the final.

“I need to mention Will Kingston, Richard Barnes (manager) and Kerri Ehret (assistant coach) for all their hard work,” the head coach said.

“They’ve been awesome and it’s not just the boys who wear the shirts for that game, because in the next game you’ll have different players in different shirts.

“I’m a big believer in the whole squad approach rather than it being just about the players that play.

“Everyone is just as important as the other.”

A large crowd packed out the GK IPA Haberden for the quarter-final tie Picture: Mark Westley

After beating North Walsham (36-13), Bishop's Stortford (22-20), Shelford (15-7), Maidenhead (15-10) and now Westcliff, Bury are now just one win away from the final, but Kharbouch insists the focus has to be on their semi-final opponents.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't hope to go all the way," he said.

"We're literally one loss away from that dream completely disappearing, so there's no point even thinking about it.

"It's about making sure we get the next game right and we get our plan right and everyone's fit and raring to go.

"I've been really fortunate myself, I've played in two National Cup finals before, and when you start talking about the kit and all the other things sometimes you've lost the game and you don't even get there.

"I'm very much let's get there and let's win this game first. If we win this game then we'll look at the next game. We're not looking at anything else until we win this game."