Jack Kingston hopes he can continue scoring more valuable points back in a Mildenhall Fen Tigers race jacket on Sunday by helping the club get their National Development League (NDL) title defence off to a winning start at home to the Plymouth Centurions (3pm).

Since returning to the sport following a six-year absence, Kingston has managed to out-score his 4.44 average on both starts to date for the Fen Tigers during their 93-87 aggregate success over the Kent Royals in the National League Knock Out Cup semi-final.

After scoring a paid seven total (5+2) in the home leg, Kingston then bettered that in the away fixture with a paid nine figure (8+1), which included a victory over dual National League Riders’ Championship winner Ben Morley.

Jack Kingston (right) has made a good start to life back with the Fen Tigers. Picture: Mecha Morton

With his confidence high Kingston hopes it won’t be too long before he starts building up double-figure scores for the club he previously rode for in speedway’s third tier back in 2014 and 2015.

He said: “I want to be scoring the same sort of points I claimed against Kent in the away leg.

“That has got to be a consistent level for me this year. I’ve not come back to the club to score two, three or four points even though my average is low.

The rider is keen to rack up some big points this season. Picture: Mecha Morton

“The aim is to get double figure points and I proved that I’m getting closer to that against Kent last time.

“Double figure scores at home should be on the cards soon and that is the level I want to be operating at.”

Now a father of two with his partner Tiffany Hills, whom he met on a blind date three years ago, Kingston feels he is a different rider mentally to the one that used to take to the track.

“I’m much more laid back now. I used to be uptight, and although I still have my moments, I feel like I’ve gone the other way,” said Kingston.

“I used to have lots running through my mind and I would think about everything and anything .

“I sometimes have to slap myself to wake myself up and get out there now which I suppose is better than it was before.”

While hoping to be among the leading point scorers on a regular basis, Kingston hopes he can prove is anything but a one dimensional rider by the end of the season.

He added: “Back when I rode before it was a case of all or nothing for me.

“If I looked back at the races I won before I imagine they would have all been from the front as I was always quick enough to stay there if making the gate.

“It makes it a damn sight easier if you can gate and win races from the front but I need to be able to do it from the back.

“If I’m doing that I know I’m then on the right track and doing well.”

As for this weekend’s visitors, Kingston admits he will be solely focusing on himself to ensure he scores the best points on offer.

He added: “I try not to look at the programme as I just mark off what gate and helmet colour I’m in.

“When I rode before I would look at who I was racing against and that would add to what was going on in my head.

“Now I just treat it as three Jack Kingston’s out there. I might have the odd look next to me to see their tactics into the first bend but that is it.”