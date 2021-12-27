Ryan Kinsley admits it was a ‘no-brainer’ when he received the call to re-join reigning National Development League champions Mildenhall Fen Tigers for the 2022 campaign.

Having established himself as a real fans’ favourite with the West Row-based outfit during 2018 and 2019, the 23-year-old had hoped to be part of the club’s plans last season.

However, with the club unable to fit the Norfolk-based racer, who will also ride for the Scunthorpe Scorpions in the Championship in 2022, into their septet due to his 8.00 average it saw him swap the Fen Tigers for the Kent Royals.

Ryan Kinsley is set to be Mildenhall Fen Tigers’ club captain in the number one berth in 2022 Picture: Ian Burt

With this year’s total team building points limit raised to 40, team officials moved quickly to secure the services of Kinsley, who returns to the Fen Tigers in the number one berth on a 9.14 average.

He said: “I know they wanted me back there last year but unfortunately with the points limit in place this was unable to happen.

“When I got the phone call about signing for next year it was a no-brainer and I instantly said yes.

Ryan Kinsley in action for King's Lynn Stars Picture: Ian Burt

“We got close to winning the league when I was there before. Hopefully they can carry on what they’ve done this year in the league by winning more trophies next season.

“I had a rocky year this year and it didn’t really go to plan, especially with what happened at Redcar when I had my van stolen.

“When I finished this year my mechanic Dan (Broughton) sat down and said where do you want to be next year and both Mildenhall and Scunthorpe were my first choices.”

Not only will Kinsley start next season in the coveted number one berth but he will also have the additional responsibility of being club captain, which is a role he is looking forward to taking on.

Ryan Kinsley getting some expert advice from Paul Lambert at King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

“I have the bonus of being captain next year and I had experience in that position at Kent this year and I really enjoyed it,” he said.

“I love all the fans at Mildenhall and they really helped me financially this year when I had my van stolen. Mildenhall is like home to me and it is a great feeling to be coming back.

“I’m starting at number one and though I lost that position at Kent this year I don’t intend losing it at Mildenhall.”

Kinsley is one of three members of this year’s Royals team, along with Josh Warren and Alex Spooner, to make the switch to the Fen Tigers, who have retained title-winning riders Sam Bebee, Jason Edwards and Elliot Kelly, along with recalling Luke Muff to their 2022 team.

“Josh is quite early in his speedway career and he has got great backing with Danny King helping him out. He has got a lot of support around him,” said Kinsley.

“He showed some good potential last year and scored some good points at times. He will definitely keep improving this season.

“Alex Spooner knows what he is doing around Mildenhall as he has ridden there a few times before.

“He is a great laugh in the pits and is a solid rider that will score good points both home and away.

“Jason is a great rider to have and he really progressed last season while Sam, Elliot and Luke have the potential to keep improving so it looks like a good team.”

A statement from the club on Muff’s return read: “The line-up is completed by 34-year-old Luke Muff.

“Muff came into the Fen Tigers side after an injury to Aaron Butcher at the start of the 2021 season.

“His keenness to succeed transferred onto the track as he scored some important points for the team before being replaced when Nathan Ablitt became available after the demise of Eastbourne.

“Somewhat unlucky as he was doing all that the club asked of him, he has earned a second chance at Mildenhall and we are confident that he can pick up where he left off and improve his 3.00 starting average as the season unfolds.”

The Fen Tigers will again be sponsored by Manchetts Rescue and Recovery in 2022.