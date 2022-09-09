Kodie Drury-Hawkins is excited to run out to a noisy welcoming crowd this weekend when Bury St Edmunds play at home for the first time this season.

The Wolfpack welcome newly-promoted North Walsham to The Greene King IPA Haberden tomorrow (3pm) buoyed by a comeback 24-19 opening-day win away at Henley Hawks last Saturday.

It was the perfect start to the new National League 2 East campaign for Bury, and now player-coach Drury-Hawkins, who returned to the club for a second spell this summer, is relishing the chance to play on Bury’s home turf once again on Saturday.

Kodie Drury-Hawkins looks up as he goes on to score a winning penalty kick against Clifton during his previous season at Bury Picture: Mecha Morton

“I’m really enjoying being back at Bury,” the Australian said.

“It’s a different environment to when I was last here (19/20). It feels like the club is more as one and there’s more integration. Everyone’s striving to make it a better place.

“Before the Henley game the boys spoke about how much they enjoy running out in front of the home crowd at Bury.

“The support makes a massive difference. I remember the first time playing at Bury and the noise and excitement around the place. I think everyone’s excited to be back at home.”

Tries from Mike Stanway and Fin McCartney, both converted by Charlie Reed, saw Bury edge 7-0 and 14-12 in front at Henley, before the Hawks responded with a converted try to lead 19-14.

A Reed penalty reduced Bury’s arrears and on 63 minutes Drury-Hawkins went on to hand the Wolfpack a lead they would not surrender, which clinched a first-ever win against Henley.

“I didn’t know that before the game, but it was mentioned to us after the game that it was the first time Bury had beaten Henley,” Drury-Hawkins said.

“We probably should have won against them last season. We lost by one point away and drew at home, and I remember the game against Henley the season before being close as well.

“We scored our last try with about 15 minutes to go and we did well to hang on.

“At the moment I’m focusing on playing first. I’m not taking any shortcuts, because that’s not a good look. I’m trying to lead by example.”

Meanwhile, Bury have announced their partnership with Greene King will continue into the 2022/23 season.

The country's leading pub retailer and brewer, which has its headquarters in Bury St Edmunds, will continue to support the club as the ground's title sponsor, The Greene King IPA Haberden, as well as the title sponsor of Bury's famous sevens tournament, the Greene King IPA 7's.

"The continued support of Greene King is very much appreciated and underpins our ethos of partnering local businesses of all sizes," Bury's club chairman Craig Germeney said.

"We look forward to welcoming our friends from Greene King to the Haberden on several occasions this season."

Greene King joins Merrifields and Logan Capital Advisors as the club’s headline sponsors for the 2022/2023 season.