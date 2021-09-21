Lakenheath have completed the signing of Ross Bailey from fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club Thetford Town.

The midfielder arrives at Heath having spent the previous five campaigns with the Mundford Road-based outfit.

Bailey has also previously turned out for AFC Sudbury, where he was part of their Isthmian Division One title-winning squad, as well as Bury Town, Mildenhall Town and Dereham Town.

Ross Bailey has signed for Lakenheath. Picture: Mecha Morton

The new addition could now make his debut for Lakenheath tonight at home against bottom-of-the-table Swaffham Town (7.45pm).

Meanwhile, Bailey's elder brother Luke also recently left Thetford and has since linked up with First Division North outfit Norwich CBS.

The switch sees the defender reunited with CBS players Danny White, Ryan Sanders and Robbie Priddle – all of whom were team-mates for a period with the Brecklanders.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news