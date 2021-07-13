Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling said it is a ‘great honour’ to play in the inaugural Suffolk Champions Charity Cup.

The CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup winners will take on Needham Market, the reigning Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup holders, in the match at Bury Town FC on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Lakenheath lifted the Suffolk Senior Cup thanks to a 2-0 victory over Bildeston Rangers in the final at The New Croft in Haverhill at the end of May.

Lakenheath captain Sam Hawley jumps for joy after his side beat Bildeston Rangers in the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Final at Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mecha Morton

With the Suffolk Premier Cup unable to be contested in the 2020/21 season, Lakenheath will face Needham Market, who won the delayed 2019/20 title thanks to a 4-3 on aggregate victory over Lowestoft Town last October.

Lakenheath’s Suffolk Senior Cup success came just a few days after the club’s promotion from Step 6 to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division was confirmed for the forthcoming season.

Manager Ben Cowling said: “The club are really looking forward to the game this week. It is a great honour to be involved in the inaugural running of this competition, hopefully it will become a regular fixture in the footballing calendar.

Nathan Ramsey (Turners Hyundai franchise manager) with members of both Needham Market’s men and women’s senior teams following the men winning the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup for 2019/20 Picture: Richard Poskitt

“For the club it marks another step forward in our development and towards establishing ourselves within the elite group of Suffolk teams.

“To be playing a club of the stature of Needham Market will be a great test for us and we will look to give a good account both individually and collectively as we build towards our first season at Step 5.”

Both clubs were asked to select a charity to support, with Lakenheath choosing Dementia UK.

Cowling said: “We have chosen to support Dementia UK, which is a cause close to our hearts following the passing of our Club President Gene Fincham late last year.

“Hopefully the money raised can be used to continue research into this terrible disease.”

Needham Market have chosen Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) as their charity to support.

Stowmarket High School pupil Lily Webster tragically died aged just 15 in 2012 from sudden adult death syndrome.

Her parents Melanie and Richard Webster are very close to one of the Needham Market FC committee members.

