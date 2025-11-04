Lakenheath manager Steve Holder has admitted that Bury Town will be ‘big favourites’ when the two sides meet in the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup tonight.

Holder takes his side, who are bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, to the Getaway Cars Stadium in the quarter-finals of this season’s competition this evening (7.45pm).

He said of the tie at their Pitching In Southern League Premier Central opponents: “It is always nice to play at Bury Town, and I am sure the boys will enjoy it.

Lakenheath manager Steve Holder. Picture: Mark Bullimore

“It will be a good experience for some of our younger lads in front of a decent crowd to see how they shape up.

“Anything can happen on the day – it is cup football – but Bury Town will be big favourites as they are two leagues above us.

“Hopefully our boys will be up for it. I know we are at the wrong end of the table, but in every game we lose we are making a silly mistake and getting punished for it.

Lakenheath’s Carlos Edwards will be in action against his former club Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

“We have only lost one in our last five matches, so we are not too far off and are only losing by the odd goal when we do.

“The table is pretty tight from the bottom to the top and Woodbridge Town, who have won their last three matches and are now 12th, have shown how quickly you can move up.”

As well as winning at Kirkley & Pakefield 4-3 on penalties following a 3-3 draw in the second round of the Suffolk Premier Cup, Lakenheath recently defeated Diss Town 5-2 in the Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup.

“We are so far enjoying playing in the cups this season,” said Holder, whose side face FC Parson Drove at home in the next round later this month.

For Holder and former Ipswich Town midfielder Carlos Edwards, who joined Lakenheath after previously playing under Holder at Hadleigh United, Tuesday’s tie means a return to Ram Meadow.

Holder said: “Bury were a Step 3 side when I played there. I enjoyed my time at the club, especially being a Bury boy playing for my local team, and I still have a lot of friends there and go and watch them if we don’t have a game.

“Carlos will be playing. As soon as the draw was done, I was on the phone straightaway to him and said I will need him for this one.

“He may be 47, but he is still a class player and pretty fit too. When he is in the changing room you wouldn’t know what he has done in the game.

“He fits in really well and everyone listens to what he has to say, and he is a pleasure to have around.”

Striker Joel Glover will also be available, but Luis Cowie, who scored at Kirkley, was injured in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Heacham and will not be fit.