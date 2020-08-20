Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling is looking forward to new signing Tom Thulborn forming part of a three-pronged attack next season.

Thulborn, who bagged 19 goals for fellow Thurlow Nunn League First Division North outfit Haverhill Borough last term, agreed to join Cowling’s side after impressing during a couple of pre-season friendlies earlier this summer.

And he is set to play alongside Shaun Avis and Kelvin Enaro, who have combined to score more than 80 goals for Lakenheath during the previous two campaigns.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Mulbarton Wanderers ..Pictured: Tom Thulborn....PICTURE: Mecha Morton ..... (40767226)

“Tom scores goals. He played well against us last season at Borough and is a player we’ve had our eye on for a couple of seasons,” said Cowling.

“He’s looked good in training, played well in the games and is already forming a good understanding with Shaun and Kelvin.

“They will offer us plenty of goals, movement and flexibility. The good thing about them is they are different types of players.

“It is nice to take the pressure of Shaun a little bit as well. We expect him to score 30 goals next season and so does he, but having two or three other regular scorers is not a bad thing.

“If you look at the table from last season, we were a few goals behind the sides around us and that is a big reason for bringing Tom in.”

* Meanwhile, the draw for the first qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Vase has handed Lakenheath a home encounter with fellow Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side Framlingham Town on Saturday, September 19.

If they get through that tie against the Castlemen, Cowling’s charges will then host either Huntingdon Town or Mildenhall Town in the second round qualifying on Saturday, October 10.

READ MORE: Lakenheath sign Phillips from Borough

Read more Football