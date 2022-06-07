Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld has led the tributes to Lakenheath’s history-making darting ace Shaun Greatbatch, who died on Sunday.

News of the 52-year-old’s death was revealed on Twitter on Monday by Greatbatch’s family, who described him as the ‘best dad, husband and grandfather you could wish for’.

Newmarket-born Greatbatch ensured his name would forever be etched into the darting record books during the 2002 Dutch Open final when he became the first ever player to throw a perfect nine-dart leg live on television.

Four years later Greatbatch embarked on his best ever performance at the BDO World Championships, reaching the semi-finals before losing to eventual champion Jelle Klassen.

It was in 2008 that the former Mildenhall schoolboy was diagnosed with multiple myeloma – a usually incurable bone marrow cancer.

Despite his illness Greatbatch still played in the 2009 World Championships, where he lost 3-0 in the first round to John Walton and received an emotional guard of honour from his fellow competitors as he exited the Lakeside stage.

He retired from the sport soon after and ended up working in the drywall business.

His death has saddened the darting world, with Van Barneveld, who faced Greatbatch on the BDO circuit, writing on Twitter: "Very sorry for your loss. Fond memories of our times at the BDO. Shocked and sad with this news. Condolences to you and your family. RIP Shaun."

Steve Beaton – winner of the PDC World Championships in 1996 – said: "So sad to hear the awful news that Shaun Greatbatch has passed away at only 52. My deepest condolences to all his family and friends he was lovely guy."

The 1983 world champion – Icklingham-based Keith Deller – wrote: "Sad news to hear the passing of Shaun Greatbatch. Shaun was a brilliant darts player but fought so hard with his illness, But when I saw him he never moaned about it. Taken way too early. Thoughts are with Shaun’s family at this very sad time RIP Shaun."

The 2004 World Championships runner-up Kevin Painter tweeted: "Saddened to hear of the shocking news of the death of Shaun Greatbatch. Condolences to the Greatbatch family, lovely guy. RIP Shaun."

Dutch darts player Jermaine Wattimena said: Sadly news that Shaun Greatbatch past away. My condolences to his family and friends."

Bobby George – a two-time World Championships runner-up – wrote: "Devastated to hear that Shaun Greatbatch has passed away at the young age of 52! A lovely man and a great dart player. RIP Shaun."

Greatbatch was the son of Sandra Greatbatch – a winner of British, European and world darts titles who died last month.