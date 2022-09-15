Lakenheath have bolstered their ranks with the signing of Latvian international Josh Wells.

The 19-year-old, who played for Lakenheath's under-18s in 2019/20, has spent the last year with a professional contract at Championship club Middlesbrough.

The central-defender has also had spells at Thetford Town and Lowestoft Town and was part of Latvia's UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying squad last season.

Latvian international Josh Wells made his debut for Lakenheath on Tuesday Picture: Grace Chestney

Lakenheath unveiled Wells as their newest signing ahead of Tuesday night's Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division trip to Ely City.

The teenager was handed his full debut by manager Ben Cowling and played the full 90 minutes in their 6-0 win at the Demcom Stadium.

"Josh played for our under-18s in the first season we ran them," Cowling said. "He's a local lad and Lowestoft then took an interest in him towards the end of that season.

Josh Wells in action for Lakenheath during Tuesday's 6-0 win at Ely City Picture: Grace Chestney

"He signed first-team forms with Lowestoft and played some games for them and got picked up by Middlesbrough.

"He's come down to the club and done various bits with us in pre-season during the last two or three years as well, so he's always stayed in touch.

"Sam Hawley (Lakenheath captain) was the manager of the under-18s at the time he was there, and Josh got in contact with Sam about coming to train with us.

"He's been at Middlesbrough which was a great opportunity, but perhaps it didn't go the way he wanted it to and it was a long way from home.

"He wants to settle down now, play some football with people he knows and enjoy it."

Wells made a handful of appearances for Thetford during the 2018/19 campaign, making his debut for the Premier Division club as a 16 year old.

The following season saw him turn out for Lakenheath's under-18s in their first season in the Thurlow Nunn Youth League.

Wells also went through Lowestoft Town's academy and, after breaking into the club's first team, earned a trial with Middlesbrough in April last year.

After impressing on trial with Boro, Wells joined the club's academy set up, where he has spent the last year, while also taking in loan spells at Pickering Town and more recently back at Lowestoft.