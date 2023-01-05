Former Ipswich Town player Jack Lankester has extended his stay with Cambridge United by signing a new contract with the Blues' East Anglian divisional rivals.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who hails from Fornham St Martin, near Bury St Edmunds, has put pen to paper on a new two-and-a-half-year deal which will keep him at the Abbey Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

After coming through the academy at Ipswich, Lankester left the Suffolk club for a short move down the A14 in June 2021, with injuries having restricted his playing opportunities to 30 senior appearances.

Cambridge United midfielder Jack Lankester has signed a new contract Picture: Simon Lankester

After appearing 26 times in an injury-hit debut campaign for the U’s, Lankester has already played 30 times for the Sky Bet League One club this season, scoring twice.

And his contribution to Mark Bonner's team has led to him being rewarded with a new contract with his old deal having been set to expire in the summer.

“I am really pleased to get it done,” Lankester told Cambridge's website.

“It’s something I have wanted to do as I have really enjoyed my time here at the club.

“Playing games and being a key part of the squad has always been my aim and I feel like that’s now beginning to happen.

“Now it’s about us having a good end to the season and I’ll be doing all I can to help make that happen.”

Manager Bonner said: "Jack joined us having experienced some difficult injury challenges and had a rather stop-start period with us in the beginning.

“I believe now he has shown a work ethic, robustness and quality to add real value to us.

"I think we have seen glimpses of this throughout the season and as he wrestles for a regular starting place in the team."

He added: “I am really pleased to have him as part of our team moving forwards. With a continued drive, hunger and strong attitude, he has the qualities to come with us as we keep striving to improve.

“He is a good character and is still of an age whereby he has a lot of untapped potential. I look forward to him fulfilling that with us.”