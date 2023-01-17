There were dramatic and joyous scenes at the Greene King IPA Haberden on Sunday as Bury St Edmunds’ Under-18s scored with the last play against Maidenhead to secure a history-making quarter-final spot 15-10 in the National Under-18 Cup.

Senior first XV player Samir Kharbouch’s side had been locked at 10-10 heading into the final minute before skipper Adam Harwood-Hughes managed to dive over the line to cue wild celebrations in front of the large crowd.

It came after Nico Marchini had scored his side’s opening try, converted by George Howard, mid-way through the half to reply to Maidenhead’s early penalty score.

A further penalty from Howard had edged them into a 10-3 lead early in the second period, but despite their dominance they were not able to add to it before the visitors drew level inside the last 10 minutes.

The last-gasp response from versatile forward Harwood-Hughes, who started off at hooker before switching to number 8 and back, was nothing less than Bury’s coach felt they deserved though.

“If I’m being honest we should have battered them,” said Kharbouch, who was appreciative of the support they received.

“The boys were really good but they just weren’t the greatest at keeping hold of the ball. They got turned over too often.

“I was just relieved that the boys got it across the line in the end as I felt they deserved to win.

“Their attitude from the start of the season to now, including the boys that didn’t get to play this one, has been brilliant.

“If we had lost that game it would have been really heart-breaking to be honest as they were so dominant.”

He added: “I genuinely think we left three or four tries out there.”

Bury had come through three regional rounds, all at home, to make it through to the last 16.

Their journey in the competition started out on September 25 with a 36-13 home win against North Walsham.

It was a tight affair on the scoreboard against Bishop’s Stortford on October 9, Bury winning 22-20.

A low scoring match against Shelford, prevailing 15-7 on November 20, saw them progress into the national rounds.

Bury are set to learn their National League opponents in the next round early next week with their proud coach hoping they get the chance to continue their success story on home turf.

He said: “I would love the boys to play at home in front of their friends and family again, that would be great.

“If I’m being honest I am not really worried about anyone else. We are not going to know anything about the other teams and our whole focus will be on us like it was last week.

“These boys are quality and if we can put our best out there then there is no reason why we cannot go further. I’m genuinely really proud of them.”

The side, which began the season playing friendlies in a merit league, is set to be wholly rotated for Sunday’s home Eastern Counties Cup game with Cambridge.

* Bury St Edmunds Foxes returned to Women’s Championship Midlands 2 action following the U18s cup game by inflicting a whitewash 80-0 on winless Birmingham Moseley.

It leaves them fourth in the table ahead of Saturday's game at sixth-placed Shelford.