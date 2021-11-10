Byron Lawrence has expressed his gratitude for the support he has received since suffering a serious injury at the weekend.

Needham Market's attack-minded midfielder went down early in the second half of Saturday's home encounter against Peterborough Sports, with the game eventually being abandoned so that Lawrence could receive the necessary treatment.

The Marketmen revealed earlier this week that the former Ipswich Town player sustained a break to his fibula, a fracture to his tibia and a dislocated ankle – with surgery and an extensive period of rehabilitation ahead of him.

Byron Lawrence has been overwhelmed by the support he has received. Picture: Mecha Morton

Lawrence has revealed that the operation went well, and added that he is looking forward to working towards a return to the pitch.

Meanwhile, a JustGiving page set up by the club to raise funds for Lawrence has already surpassed its £1,000 target. Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

