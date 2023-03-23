Thetford Town’s top-of-the-table clash at Ipswich Wanderers is Suffolk’s standout fixture on Non-League Day on Saturday (3pm) – with the sides separated by just a single point following Tuesday’s matches in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

But Thetford player-boss Matt Morton sees it far from deciding the sole automatic promotion spot ahead of his league-leaders looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s 3-1 home loss to Mildenhall Town.

“It’s a big game but it’s disrespectful to the other teams both have to play in the run-in to say it all comes down to this,” he said.

Ollie Godbold has signed on loan at Thetford Town from Leiston Picture: Ben Cunningham

“Both teams have six games left and this is just one of them.”

The Brecklanders will be looking to end Wanderers’ 14-game winning streak over at Humber Doucy Lane, 11 of which have come in the league.

But Mildenhall have ensured James Buckle's and Mark Goldfinch's side can leapfrog Thetford into top spot by inflicting a second successive defeat on them.

Thetford Town player-manager Matt Morton Picture: Matt Morton

Tanner Call’s solo goal put them the visitors in front at Mundford Road before Kieran Twinn struck from distance to send Phil Weaver's Mildenhall into the break 2-0 up.

Call added a second goal after the restart, while Cameron King bagged a late consolation for the hosts with 'Hall moving back up above Lakenheath into fifth place, following losing to them on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tuesday had seen Morton give a debut to new forward-thinking midfield addition Ollie Godbold, who has come over on loan from Step 3 Leiston with a record of five goals from eight games for their reserves side in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

He is set to further increase the attacking threat of a Thetford side who have already scored 92 goals across their 32 games –seven more than Saturday's opponents Wanderers – averaging out at 2.875 per game.

Morton said: "Ollie is an exciting young player.

"You can never have too much talent and he adds a depth and different style in the attacking third which I felt would be good to add to the war chest.”

Thetford go into Saturday's clash with the division's top goalscorer with former Bury Town and AFC Sudbury player Dan Gilchrist having hit his 32nd goal in 38 games in Saturday's 2-0 home win against Walsham-le-Willows.

Meanwhile, former Norwich City professional King netted his 17th of the campaign in 31 matches on Tuesday with George Diggens also having a matching total from 32 games and Emmanuel Machaya having chipped in with 12 goals in 20 appearances.

Teon Leggett leads Wanderers' goalscoring chart, having registered his 19th from 38 matches in Tuesday's 2-0 home win against Walsham.

Former Hadleigh United striker Joel Glover was also on target in that game with his 15th from 31 matches while Nathan Read sits behind the pair with 14 from 34.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw Thetford run out 2-1 winners on January 7.