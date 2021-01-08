The Trident League's board hold the opinion that all of their divisions at Steps 3 and 4 should 'cease immediately and be declared null and void' due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

Restrictions have meant that the majority of sides in the Isthmian, Southern and Northern Leagues have not played any league fixtures since late October.

And with most clubs having not reached double figures in terms of games played (Bury Town have played just four) and lockdown expected to continue into March, finishing a normal league season would appear to be highly unlikely.

The Trident Leagues want the season to be declared null and void. Picture: Simon Lankester

Following discussions earlier this week, the three leagues believe scrapping a second straight campaign would be the best course of action, which once again would result in no promotion nor relegation.

However, no decision will be made until clubs are consulted by the Football Association for their viewpoints.

A statement from the Southern League read: "The board of the Pitching In Southern Football League has, together with its fellow Trident Leagues, reviewed the implications of the latest government lockdown.

"The matter was also discussed at length by the FA’s Alliance Committee earlier this week.

"In order to reach a decision that will apply across Steps 3 & 4 in the National League System, and which is informed by the views of all clubs at Steps 3 & 4, clubs will shortly be asked by the Football Association to provide views on whether the 2020/21 season should be terminated and, if not, what the alternative should be. This will take the form of a short survey.

"Independent of that survey, all three of the Trident League’s Boards hold the view that the season should cease immediately and be declared null and void.

"The ultimate decision lies with the FA Council, following a proposal made by the Alliance Committee but no proposal will be drafted until clubs’ views have been collated and assessed.

"In the meantime, the Pitching In Southern Football League is postponing all fixtures up to and including Saturday 6th March since there is no suggestion that the national lockdown will be lifted prior to said date."

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news