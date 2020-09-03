Pitching In is the new main sponsor of the Isthmian, Northern Premier and Southern Leagues.

The company is a new Grassroots Sports Investment Programme that has been launched by GVC, the multi-national sports-betting and gaming group which owns Ladbrokes and Coral.

The partnership covers all three leagues that make up Steps 3 and 4 of the National Leagues System, who market themselves collectively as the Trident Leagues.

Bury and AFC Sudbury will be playing in the Pitching In Isthmian League this season. Picture: Neil Dady

Former England international Stuart Pearce, who played for Wealdstone for five years at the start of his long career, has been appointed as the official Pitching In ambassador.

He said: “I am delighted to be taking up the role of ambassador for Pitching In, as I’m passionate about the importance of investing in grassroots sports and in developing young talent.

"I started out playing for Wealdstone before joining Coventry City so I understand how important funding is to the non-league game. Grassroots football is facing huge challenges at the moment and many clubs are struggling to stay afloat.

"GVC’s Pitching In investment will help make a big difference to hundreds of clubs and thousands of players across the country.”