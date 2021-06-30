Three of the county's non-league football clubs will have the potential to be able to have their matches watched across the world from the upcoming season, it has emerged.

A new multi-year media rights deal with TicketCo Media Services has been signed by the Southern League, allowing its 82 clubs to take control of live streaming their own matches.

The Suffolk members of the league are Leiston, Lowestoft Town and Needham Market. It does not affect the Isthmian League or Northern League, we understand.

People will potentially now be able to watch Kevin Horlock's Needham Market side at Bloomfields without leaving their homes Picture: Mecha Morton

The Southern League has said the agreement "provides clubs with the means to host hybrid football matches and broadcast pay-per-view games live online, subject to FIFA regulations."

League officials said the deal will make its matches more accessible to supporters with the deal breaking the traditional broadcasting monopoly of major TV companies, who do not traditionally choose to put out league matches below the top two tiers of the non-league pyramid (the National League).

The media rights partnership is said to be designed "to help the 82 clubs increase fan engagement, develop their own digital strategies and drive commercial revenue".

Matches at Lowestoft Town's Crown Meadow could be available to pay to watch online, under the new Southern League agreement Picture: Shirley Whitlow

Chairman of the Southern Football League, Terry Barratt, said: “The Southern Football League are pleased to have reached a media agreement with TicketCo. They are a global player and have the expertise that will enable our clubs to screen games to a high level.

“I am excited at the prospect of our clubs screening matches which will enable supporters worldwide to watch at an acceptable price. We look forward to a long-term business relationship with the company and to assist our member clubs in providing a beneficial service to its supporters”.

Head of global partnerships at TicketCo Media Services, David Kenny, said: “This Media Rights deal makes online broadcasting available to clubs regardless of size and helps bring football back to the people.

“Via our technology, leagues and clubs now have ownership of their own broadcasting via our hybrid revolution."

TicketCo Media Services has offices in Norway, UK, Sweden and the Netherlands. In the UK it has partnerships with several football clubs including Kilmarnock, Solihull Moors, Eastleigh, AFC Telford and Oxford City. .

The platforms’ cloud-based technology is compatible with Android and iOS devices and enables clubs to promote offers on food, drink and merchandise in advance of events. As we;; as pay-per-view live streaming it also offers video on-demand functionality.

It is said the online broadcasting service can be enjoyed on any device.

Fixtures for clubs playing at Steps 3 & 4 are expected to be announced by the middle of next month.

