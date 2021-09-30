Supporters will be able to watch Bury Town and Needham Market in action in Suffolk this weekend after their leagues changed their stance on matches being allowed to be called off due to the national fuel crisis.

The Pitching In Isthmian League and Southern League boards both met last night to discuss the situation and both have now communicated to clubs that their weekend fixtures need to be played.

It comes after only four games survived in the full midweek programme in the Isthmian League North Division with Bury Town's trip to Dereham Town and Felixstowe & Walton United's home game with Heybridge Swifts on Tuesday among those postponed. AFC Sudbury's short journey to Stowmarket Town last night was also called off.

Clubs in the Pitching In Isthmian League and Southern Leagues have been told there are no allowances to postpone fixtures this weekend

The same fate befell Needham Market's trip to Suffolk rivals Leiston in the Southern League Premier Central on Tuesday and Mildenhall Town's derby with Newmarket Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

But there is not set to be another raft of call-offs this weekend across the Steps 3 and 4 leagues serving the area.

A statement from the Southern League has said it will not grant requests for postponement this weekend or next midweek owing to the fuel crisis.

The board "advises clubs to seek alternative transport if necessary".

Bury Town will return to action at home to Aveley on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

It adds that should the situation worsen the board will review matters.

Therefore Kevin Horlock's 19th-placed Needham will be looking to get their first league win on Saturday when they welcome Barwell to Bloomfields (3pm), while on Tuesday they head to Royston Town in the League Cup (7.45pm).

Bury Town director Chris Ward has said they received communication earlier today from the Isthmian League who "have said games must go ahead this weekend".

The seventh-placed Blues were without a game last weekend owing to a bye in the Buildbase FA Trophy, meaning they will make a long-awaited return to action (since September 18) at home to ninth-placed Aveley on Saturday (3pm).

Needham Market's Bloomfields ground will host Barwell on Saturday Picture: Needham Market FC

Felixstowe & Walton United are away at Grays Athletic in the same division while Stowmarket Town are set to have to make the trip to Hullbridge Sports (both 3pm).

Elsewhere in the county, the two remaining non-league Suffolk sides in the Emirates FA Cup both have home advantage in the third qualifying round. AFC Sudbury host higher-league Cheshunt while Leiston welcome Tamworth to Victory Road (both 3pm).

Further down the pyramid, the Thurlow Nunn League has allowed First Division South sides to switch their fixtures to more local games to help stave off any issues in getting fuel this weekend.

Ipswich Wanderers will now host Cornard United instead of Barkingside travelling over.

Cornard were meant to travel to Buckhurst Hill who will now host Barkingside instead.

Ipswich Wanderers Tweeted: "Credit to @ThurlowNunnL for their proactive approach."

