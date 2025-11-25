Leon Dunnett has been celebrating a professional debut to remember.

The 28-year-old, who was raised in Walsham-le-Willows and now lives in Badwell Ash, had enjoyed plenty of success during his more than 150 fights at amateur level.

Dunnett was twice crowned world champion, and as an adult he is able to boast an unbeaten record.

Leon Dunnett came out on top in Wolverhampton Picture: Contributed

He eventually took the decision turn professional this year and in his first outing earlier this month, Dunnett clinched the ICO Professional European Light Heavyweight Kickboxing title after a 10-round bout with Portugal’s Henrick Dyallo.

It was a contest that had everything, with both men being sent to the canvas and momentum swinging one way and then the other. But in the latter rounds it was Dunnett’s superior fitness that started to tell, which in turn allowed him to land a number of combinations on his way to unanimous decision victory.

“It had everything – knockdowns, drama, and heart,” said Dunnett, who started out aged seven at his father Peter’s Combat Kickboxing Academy in Thurston. “That was a real championship fight. Nothing came easy in there, but that’s exactly how I wanted it. I’ve always said, if I’m going to win it, I want to earn it.

“People see the belts, but not the grind behind the scenes. It’s tough, but it’s who I am. Fighting’s in my blood.”

And the British Sugar employee is also thankful for all of the support that he has received in the lead up to his success in Wolverhampton.

He has a batch of sponsors, including Avant Techno UK, The Lodge Bar, Seven Acres Construction, VTM, 3 Point Property Development, Pollard & Co Builders, Body Rebalance, LS Fitness, British Sugar and Rolfes of Walsham Butchers.

The newly-crowned champion added: “It means everything to bring this title home. The support from local businesses and the 120 people who travelled up to the fight from Suffolk has been unbelievable. And we’re not done yet. I’ve ticked off a massive goal, but the hunger’s still the same. World honours – that’s where I’m heading.”