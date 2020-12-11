Bury Town Under-18s manager Mark Jolland has called on his players to learn from Monday evening’s 7-0 home defeat to their AFC Sudbury counterparts in the FA Youth Cup First Round Proper.

On a bitterly cold evening at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium, the young Blues were put to the sword by an efficient and clinical outfit from down the A134.

Sudbury have a rich recent history in the competition having previously given good accounts of themselves against the likes of Cambridge United, Swindon and Bristol Rovers.

Bury Town Under-18s' Jack Heider looks to launch an attack. Picture: Neil Dady

Bury, in contrast, had just five second-year players within their ranks on the night.

Nevertheless, Jolland is hoping those in his squad can benefit from the experience in the long term.

“We’ve got some really good individuals but they’ve not been together too long, whereas Sudbury have. They’ve probably been training for the last month while we couldn’t do anything until last Thursday,” said Jolland.

“It will do our boys no harm – it was probably what they needed to see.

“Some of them have aspirations to play at a higher level and they have seen the sort of standard of what is needed.

“It is difficult to take positives at the moment when you look at a 7-0 scoreline, but we have some players that will be good enough to go higher.

“They’ll learn from this. If you are going to step up to the first team, that is the speed and tempo you need to be at.

“We don’t want them to get (too) downbeat. Everyone has defeats, it’s all about how you react.”

Bury fell behind in the 11th minute to a counter-attack goal from Josh Ambrose, who would go on to score a hat-trick.

An own goal, Alfie Adams, Shane Temple and substitute Curtis Harvey completed the scoring for the visitors, who will host League One AFC Wimbledon’s Under-18s in the second round.

For Bury, they will now switch their focus back to Thurlow Nunn Youth League matters, starting with next Thursday’s trip to Lakenheath (7.45pm).

With two wins from two so far this term in the Cambridge Division, Jolland is plotting a title challenge.

“It’s a young side but I think we’ve got a chance of winning the league,” he added.

“Newmarket are decent and so are Royston – they’ll be the two sides to beat this season – but we can challenge them.

“Some of the older ones may move into the Under-23s after the Christmasbreak if they can play matches and we’ll maybe go with all first years, but that is what it’s all about.”

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news