Linzi Mirams had started to think that her big break was never going to come.

After spending a couple of years working as the lead sports therapist for the Rising Stars of Africa – a football academy in Ghana – Lakenheath-based Mirams returned to England determined to forge herself a career within the game.

She got her foot in the door at Lakenheath, joining her local club in 2021 just before they won the Suffolk Senior Cup and were promoted to Step 5 for the first time in their history.

The experience was invaluable, yet Mirams still wanted more – the chance to cut her teeth at a higher level.

Such opportunities tend to be few and far between, but just when she had begun to consider potential different career paths, King’s Lynn Town came calling.

The Linnets ply their trade in the Vanarama National League North after last season’s relegation, yet they remain a full-time outfit, with the players training four times a week as they bid to secure an immediate return to non-league football’s top table.

And since last month Mirams has been overseeing the fitness, injuries and recovery of Tommy Widdrington’s squad in her new position as the club’s sports therapist.

“Being in Ghana, that really increased my interest in football and it made me realise that it’s what I wanted to do for work,” said Mirams, who runs the Make A Difference clinic in Lakenheath.

“It became a dream to be involved with a full-time club but to be honest I was starting to get a bit disheartened.

“Lakenheath was great and I loved it there but it was match days and a bit of training – I wanted it to be my job.

“All the qualifications and all of the courses, they cost a lot of money and I’ve been having to support myself by working in the clinic.

“It really started to feel like it wasn’t going to happen but then out of the blue the King’s Lynn job came up and after doing a bit of research I jumped at the opportunity.

“Naturally it’s a big jump in terms of standard. My very first home game, watching the speed of the match, seeing the stadium and all of the supporters – it was a bit surreal.

“But this is what I wanted to do and essentially my job hasn’t changed. A football injury is a football injury regardless of the level it is.

“The lads train four days a week, there’s a lot more travelling and overnight stays but that’s part of the job and I’m really enjoying it.”

The size of the move Mirams has made will be played out in front of the nation on Saturday when Lynn are live on BBC One (12.45pm).

They will lock horns with Sky Bet League Two side Stevenage in the Emirates FA Cup, with the winner advancing through to the third round of the competition and a potential clash with one of the Premier League giants.

However, Mirams has insisted that it will be very much business as usual – both for the players and herself.

“It’s a big game for everyone – the players, the fans and for the club it’s massive,” she added.

“But I know the players will be preparing for it in the same way as any league match and it will be the same for me.

“In the build up we’ve got to make sure we manage the load on the players because there has been a lot of back-to-back games.

“I’ll have to keep a track of who has got what problem and make sure they’ve got the best chance of being available.”

And while her focus is now on all things Lynn, Mirams will always retain a soft spot for her first club.

“I’ll always be very grateful to Lakenheath,” she said. “They gave me my first job in football and allowed me to work closely with all of the players.

“The players, the management, the chairman and the committee – they all accepted me straight away and made me feel so welcome.

“It gave me the confidence that I knew what I was doing and I could take that into the new job at King’s Lynn. It’s a higher level and things like that, but I knew how to approach it because of the opportunity Lakenheath gave me.”