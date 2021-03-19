Top of Bury Town boss Ben Chenery’s to do list ahead of the 2021/22 season is keeping together the players who had got them off to a flying start in the latest abandoned campaign.

And losing players as a result of loss of income due to Covid-19 is not something that is currently envisaged.

At the same time ‘one or two’ additions are also Chenery’s radar at Ram Meadow this summer as the manager looks to pick up where they left off in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division – having been undefeated in their opening four games.

Chairman Russell Ward (left) and manager Ben Chenery (right). Picture: Mark Westley

“Look, we have created a really good squad here and the last two seasons haven’t finished which is disappointing because the football club have been working hard to produce a good squad,” he said. “I am hopeful that we retain everybody.

“I will also be looking to strengthen if I can because that is the nature of what I try to do, to make things better. But I think there is a real hungry group of players there who will want to be here. And the early indications are that is the case.

“I don’t envisage too much change. I think it will be very similar to what we had last year.

“There will be one or two additions but I would be hopeful the squad would remain together and that is a conversation we have had and will be confirmed in the next few weeks.”

The club are still waiting on clarity from the FA via the government on the detail of football’s return at their level. But they are preparing for two months back, in April and May, with training and a few fixtures, which may have to be behind closed doors.

“It is important we come back for the players’ wellbeing,” said Chenery.

“We are looking to get back, get some familiarity and then break and come back again for pre-season.

“If you were to continue from April through to the start of the season in August you would probably get to Christmas time and your players might get burnt out.”

