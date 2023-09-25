London is calling for both AFC Sudbury and Bury Town in the last round of qualifying in the Isuzu FA Trophy while Leiston and Needham Market have been handed home comforts as they start out on the road to Wembley.

On a day that has also seen Suffolk sides learn their next FA Vase ties (see below) the county’s four Step 3 sides have been given notice of their opening fixtures in this season’s competition, in Third Round Qualifying on Saturday, October 7 (3pm).

For 2021/22 Trophy quater-finalists Needham Market it’s a home tie with equivalent-level Cray Wanderers, with the Sidcup-based side currently lying just outside the relegation places in the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division.

Bury Town goalkeeper Danny Cullum celebrates with his team-mates after he helped them to win a penalty shootout against Walthamstow on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

Chris Wigger and Darren Eadies’ Leiston, who travel to face AFC Sudbury in a league meeting tomorrow (7.45pm), will host a Hornchurch side currently flying high in third in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

For AFC Sudbury – who lost Saturday’s Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Central game at leaders Mikleover 5-0 – it’s a trip to equivalent-level Hendon, in the London Borough of Brent, to kick off this season’s Trophy campaign.

The three Suffolk Step 4 side who progressed through at the weekend – Bury Town, Felixstowe & Walton United and Lowestoft Town – will all face away ties.

Ipswich Town loanee goalkeeper Danny Cullum saves a penalty during the shootout of Bury Town’s FA Trophy victory against Walthamstow Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury Town, who overcame Walthamstowe 3-0 in a penalty shootout at the OCS Ram Meadow Stadium following a 1-1 draw, thanks to three penalty saves from 17-year-old Ipswich Town loanee gaolkeeper Danny Cullum, reached the final round of qualifying for the first time since 2015/16.

And Cole Skuse’s side will now face a test at higher-league Wingate & Finchley with the Isthmian Premier side, who are 13th in the table, based in the London Borough of Barnet.

Jamie Godbold’s Lowestoft Town – who were 4-0 winners at Basildon United – have also been drawn away to another side from the Isthmian Premier Division, in East Sussex 10th-placed outfit Lewes.

For Stuart Boardley’s Felixstowe & Walton United – 6-3 winners at home to Hertford Town – it’s a road trip to Billericay Town, who lie seventh in the Isthmian League Premier Division table after four wins from six matches.

Bury Town’s Ethan Mayhew celebrates his long-range strike drawing the Blues level in the 83rd minute against Walthamstow Picture: Mecha Morton

Winning clubs at this stage of the Trophy will pick up £2,450 from the competition prize fund with the losing clubs collecting £625.

Meanwhile, the Isuzu FA Vase first round proper draw, with 102 ties scheduled for Saturday, October 21 sees at least one Suffolk side guaranteed to be in the second round courtesy of Lakenheath being drawn at home to fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Walsham-le-Willows.

There was a crowd of 454 in to see Bury Town knock out Walthamstow on Saturday to reach the FA Trophy’s last qualifying round for the first time since the 2015/16 season Picture: Mecha Morton

Mildenhall Town – who continued their flying start to the season with a 4-3 win in the last round at March Town United on Saturday – will have home advantage against Sheringham.

North Essex side Halstead Town will also be at home, against lower-league Stanway Pegasus, while Long Melford go to Saffron Walden and Framlingham Town travel to Barkingside.

Bury Town clinched victory over Walthamstow winning 3-0 on penalties in a thrilling @FWPFATrophy FA Trophy match🏆



Ethan Mayhew delivered a sensational strike 🤩, while Danny Callum made three incredible penalty saves🧤#IsuzuFATrophy #PenaltyShootout #Inthehat 🎩⚽ pic.twitter.com/s0el0GSDen — Bury Town Community Football Club (@BTCommunityFC) September 23, 2023

Winning clubs in the first round proper will get £825 from the competition prize fund with £250 for the losing team.

As with the Trophy, there is no replays with ties decided via a penalty shootout if level after 90 minutes.