Mildenhall Town, Lakenheath and either Haverhill Rovers or Woodbridge Town will all have home advantage over higher-league opposition in the quarter-finals of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup following tonight's draw.

Ricky Cornish's Mildenhall – conquerors of AFC Sudbury in the second round – will play host to Step 3 outfit Leiston at Recreation Way.

The Blues, who have former Norwich City winger Darren Eadie on their management team, have enjoyed a largely positive campaign so far and sit seventh in the Pitching In Southern League Central Premier Division.

Ben Nolan celebrates scoring for Mildenhall Town against AFC Sudbury in the previous round. Picture: Ben Pooley

That is the same league as holders Needham Market, who will head to the winners of the still-to-be-played second round tie between Haverhill and Woodbridge.

Twice already that match has been postponed due to a waterlogged playing surface at The New Croft.

Meanwhile, Lakenheath – 3-1 winners at Hadleigh United in the previous round in what was their first ever outing in the competition – will welcome Stowmarket Town to The Pit.

Stowmarket Town players celebrate Chris Casement's goal against Ipswich Town in the Suffolk Premier Cup second round. Picture: Hannah Parnell / Parnell Photo

The Old Gold & Blacks, who knocked an Ipswich Town XI out in the previous round, will be looking to juggle a cup run alongside their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division promotion push.

The fourth and final quarter-final clash will see the winner of Bury Town versus Felixstowe & Walton United – due to be played on March 8 – on home soil against Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Kirkley & Pakefield.

Ties are due to be played on either Tuesday, March 15 or Wednesday, March 16.

Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final draw: Mildenhall Town v Leiston, Lakenheath v Stowmarket Town, Haverhill Rovers or Woodbridge Town v Needham Market, Bury Town or Felixstowe & Walton United v Kirkley & Pakefield