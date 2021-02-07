The clubhouse at Walsham-le-Willows Football Club has undergone a major makeover, writes Nick Garnham.

The work was made possible after Walsham-le-Willows Sports Club, who run the clubhouse, successfully applied for a Football Foundation grant.

Walsham-le-Willows Youth FC received a grant of £24,096 towards the renovations costing £32,129 to enlarge the bar area, modernise the interior of the clubhouse and carry out some work on the roof.

The interior of the clubhouse at Walsham-le-Willow Sports Club following the renovations (44205583)

Mike Powles, who is chairman of Walsham-le-Willows Sports Club, said: “During early 2020 we found our flat roof above the bar area showing signs of failure with it being over 30 years old, and as it was nearly 100 metres square the quotes to repair it looked quite a big task to cover.

“Further discussion and a very dated clubhouse made us look for potential grants and the Football Foundation grant applicable to clubhouse refurbishment looked a potential source of help.

“A wish-list of what we would like to do included upgrade on fire alarms, new rooflights, removal of a wall to increase the bar area, new patio doors and moving the snooker table with a complete upgrade on data communications and redecorating.

“Quotes were obtained and an application to the Football Foundation submitted, a really easy and straightforward process with potentially up to £25,000 being awarded and up to 75 per cent of the cost covered.

“A positive decision was received within two weeks and works proceeded. With the grant, our own Crowdfunding campaign and the fantastic support of suppliers, who did tremendous deals on the work involved, we have now completed the work.

“Many hours of volunteer work were spent on the decorating and easier jobs, momentum carried us forward to do extra jobs including changing the entrance hall and many minor jobs.

“Those will be much appreciated by supporters and members when we can all return to our clubhouses and local football.”

