Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove have agreed new deals to remain as Bury Town’s management team whatever division the Blues end up playing in for ‘the 2024/25 season and beyond'.

Former Ipswich Town and Bristol City midfielder Skuse was appointed manager at the Step 4 west Suffolk club last May, fresh from finishing his playing career with Colchester United.

He was also interviewed for the position alongside former Stowmarket Town manager Musgrove before getting the former Walsham-le-Willows player to agree to be his assistant.

Bury Town manager Cole Skuse (left) and assistant Paul Musgrove (right) have agreed to remain in the dugout at Ram Meadow following a successful start to their tenure Picture: Mark Westley

Despite a shaky start, having resided 15th in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division after nine games, an incredible run of form from late November – winning 16 wins from 19 ahead of the weekend – catapulted them into the title race alongside Lowestoft Town and Felixstowe & Walton United.

They remain third in the table after playing out draws with both over the Easter weekend – 3-3 at home to Felixstowe on Saturday ahead of yesterday’s goalless draw at leaders Lowestoft – leaving them eight points off automatic promotion with a game in hand ahead of their final four fixtures.

And ahead of Saturday’s home game with 10th-placed Maldon & Tiptree (3pm), the club have revealed they have agreed to remain in the dugout going into next season, irrespective of what division they end up in.

🤝DONE DEAL: Bury Town FC are delighted to announce that following a meeting with the Directors, Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove have agreed new deals to remain as our Management Team into the 2024-25 season and beyond.



👉Full statement here: https://t.co/9gEOVUdcTc pic.twitter.com/TEYpA7hvKz — Bury Town FC ⚽️ (@BuryTownFC) April 2, 2024

A club statement released this afternoon read: “Bury Town FC are delighted to announce that following a meeting with the directors, Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove have agreed new deals to remain as our management team into the 2024/25 season and beyond.

“The pair joined as manager and assistant manager respectively in the summer of 2023 and have turned the fortunes of the club around with the first team currently sitting in third place in the Isthmian North Division as we enter the final month of the season.

“They have built a highly competitive team with a mix of new signings, adding to the quality players already in our squad, and this has been evident in the results which have been seen on the pitch.

“As crowds continue to rise to over an average of over 600, the club is moving in the right direction both on and off the pitch.

“Although there is much still to play for this season, following the agreement between all parties, Cole and Paul are now working hard to plan for the new season, while continuing their efforts to ensure that we finish as high as possible in the Isthmian North Division this season.”