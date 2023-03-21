Darren Mills knocked in an 82nd minute winner to send managerless Bury Town into the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Lowestoft Town at the Servest Ram Meadow Stadium tonight.

Olly Hughes headed Bury in front in the 11th minute from a free kick but Lowestoft were level five minutes later through Kyle Haylock's low thunderbolt after the hosts failed to get a long ball properly clear.

Bury's Max Maughn and Lee Watkins were both denied by the fame of the goal within three minutes of each other approaching half-time.

Darren Mills scores the winning goal for Bury Town Picture: Mecha Morton

But Mills, who had spoken to SuffolkNews of a work tragedy providing his motivation to push back against his injuries last week, was on hand to knock in a spilled save from a Cemal Ramadan volley to avoid a penalty shootout.

Holders Needham Market also progressed tonight, coming from behind to win 3-1 against Step 5 underdogs Long Melford while Stowmarket Town will also be in Thursday's semi-final draw on BBC Radio Suffolk's Non-League Hour after winning by the same scoreline at AFC Sudbury.

With Saturday's trip to Hullbridge Sports having been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, Bury went into the game the fresher of the two sides, having last played in a 1-0 home win against Tilbury 10 days ago.

Bury Town players celebrate Olly Hughes' opener Picture: Mecha Morton

The caretaker management team of Alex Rossis, Joe Yaxley and John Kennedy made two changes from that line-up with under-18s player Ethan Flack handed his first senior start in a holding midfield role in place Jed Wigley. Veteran Carlos Edwards was the other change, coming in for Will Gardner who was serving the start of a three-game suspension in the competition for his red card in the last round victory at Kirkley & Pakefield.

With Lowestoft firmly in the hunt for promotion via the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-offs, manager Jamie Godbold rotated some of his squad with four changes from Saturday's 2-1 defeat away to Grays Athletic.

Luke Holt came in for Warren Burwood in goal while Rob Eagle and Jake Reed were absent from the 16 with Dylan Ruffles, Louis McIntosh and Josh Harvey all starting.

Bury survived a couple of early scares with Hipperson firing wide after a good run while Lewis O'Malley was on hand to block McIntosh's strike in the area.

Olly Hughes wheels away after putting Bury ahead Picture: Mecha Morton

The hosts then took the lead from their first threatening move in the 11th minute with Hughes stooping to head home an Edwards free kick from the right wing at the far post.

The lead lasted less than five minutes though with a half-cleared defensive header from a long ball pounced on by Haylock who fired it low into the left-hand corner from around 22 yards out.

The Trawlerboys had a decent chance to take the lead in the 25th minute but after Bury failed to clear a free kick but Josh Harvey fired over the loose ball.

Ethan Flack made his senior debut for Bury Town Picture: Mecha Morton

Edwards' long throw-ins were causing problems up the other end and Ramadan had a backheel in the box blocked by 'keeper Holt after Hughes had nodded the ball into his path.

Charlie Woods pulled off a good diving save to keep out a Haylock angled effort before Ramadan broke up the other end and saw his shot parried loose with Maughn hitting the angle of post and bar from the rebound.

Olly Hughes and Max Maughn celebrate the former's opener Picture: Mecha Morton

A few minutes later Watkins sent a glancing header from another Edwards long throw towards goal but saw it bounce off the turf and against the face of the far post.

An entertaining half ended with Johnson breaking through down the left but firing across face of goal with Harvey not far off connecting with it.

Both sides made a change at half-time with Bury bringing on forward Cruis Nydazayo for youngster Flack while Lowestoft replaced Harry Knights with former Bury defender Sam Nunn.

Ramadan sent a low effort skidding wide of the far post as Bury continued to look threatening.

Up the other end Woods came to his side's rescue with two decent saves to keep them level, pushing out a header and a powerful effort from outside the box in quick succession.

The Ipswich Town loanee also raced off his line well to save at the feet of Haylock.

Bury went close from a corner which saw his opposite number punche away before watching follow-up go wide of the post.

Nydazayo was thwarted by Holt pushing his low shot around the post while Nunn headed over from a corner up the other end and a Hipperson 30-yard effort flew not far wide as both sides traded chances.

But the decisive moment arrived in the 82nd minute when Hughes nodded across for Ramadan whose well struck volley was beaten up into the air by Holt before Mills was quickest to react to knock the loose ball over the line.

It came as Bury had been waiting to replace the 34-year-old with youngster Ben Curtis with the latter still coming soon after.

The hosts were fortunate to end the game with 10 men when Watkins lost possession in the centre of the park and caught Johnson with a wild lunge that eventually was punished with just a yellow card.

Bury negotiated their way through three minutes of added time with no threat on their goal with a bizarre late wide free kick seeing only one of their players deployed into the opposition's box.

The final whistle saw Rossis and his interim coaching team celebrate a second straight win at Ram Meadow and a prized place in the semi-finals of a competition the club holds dear.

As an audition for the job on a permanent basis, with the club set to begin interviews for Ben Chenery's replacement later this week, it will have done their case no harm.

Bury: Woods, Hood, Edwards, Flack, O'Malley, White, Maughn, Watkins, Ramadan, Mills (Curtis 84'), Hughes. Unused substitutes: Nydazayo, Wilcox, Curtis, Drakard, Kellett-Green.

Booked: Watkins (89'),

Lowestoft: Holt, Ruffles, Belmer (Norman 63'), Macintosh (lane 70'), Cole, Knights (Nunn 46'), Hinton, Harvey, Johnson, Hipperson, Haylock, Unused substitutes: Burwood, Sherwood.

Booked: None.

Attendance: 240

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Cemal Radmanad. Looked sharp all night long and was no surprise that he was heavily involved in his side's best moments, including helping to spark the match-winning second goal.