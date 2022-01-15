Before this afternoon's trip to Yeovil Town, Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock had spoken of the strong belief that he had in the players at his disposal.

Horlock insisted that a number of his squad had the ability to one day play at the same level – if not higher – than their Somerset-based National League hosts.

And the players in question obviously have a lot of faith in the boss' viewpoint as they were more than a match for the Glovers in a 1-1 draw at Huish Park, before going on to defeat their opponents from two leagues higher 8-7 on penalties.

Here, ex-Manchester City, West Ham United and Ipswich Town midfielder Horlock reflects on today's events.