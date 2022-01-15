Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock reflects on team's FA Trophy heroics at Yeovil Town
Published: 18:35, 15 January 2022
| Updated: 18:35, 15 January 2022
Before this afternoon's trip to Yeovil Town, Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock had spoken of the strong belief that he had in the players at his disposal.
Horlock insisted that a number of his squad had the ability to one day play at the same level – if not higher – than their Somerset-based National League hosts.
And the players in question obviously have a lot of faith in the boss' viewpoint as they were more than a match for the Glovers in a 1-1 draw at Huish Park, before going on to defeat their opponents from two leagues higher 8-7 on penalties.
Here, ex-Manchester City, West Ham United and Ipswich Town midfielder Horlock reflects on today's events.