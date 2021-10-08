Needham Market have completed the signing of Emmanuel Machaya.

The attacker has been available since late last month when he departed lower-league neighbours Stowmarket Town.

However, he is now back involved in the game and will be included in the Marketmen's squad for tomorrow's home encounter against Redditch United (3pm).

Emmanuel Machaya has linked up with Stowmarket. Picture: Mark Westley

Machaya arrives at Bloomfields having previously turned out for AFC Sudbury, Brightlingsea Regent, Bury Town , Lowestoft Town and Norwich United.

Meanwhile, Needham's experienced goalkeeper Marcus Garnham has told Suffolk News that he is not concerned by the club's winless start to the new campaign.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news