Tom Dickens has become the second player to agree to swap AFC Sudbury for Needham Market this summer.

Over the weekend the Marketmen announced that they had secured the services of goalkeeper James Bradbrook, who had spent the previous two campaigns with the Yellows.

And now centre-back Dickens has decided to make the same switch after his departure from Sudbury was confirmed last Friday.

Tom Dickens has agreed a move to Needham Market. Picture: Mecha Morton

The former Cambridge United youngster won the Supporters’ Player of the Year award in his two seasons with Sudbury, during which he made 84 appearances.

Needham boss Tom Rothery said of his latest recruit: “I’m delighted to get Tom on board. I’ve watched him several times now and he’s impressed me every time I’ve seen him so to get him in the building is great news for us at the football club.

“Meeting him in person was as impressive, a really intelligent young man and there’s a real desire to improve and progress his career – hopefully we can play a part in that.

“He’s certainly a player who I believe can help us achieve our goals and that along the way will help him achieve his I think.”

Dickens will come up against former club in the Southern League Central Premier Division next season following the recent release of the league allocations.