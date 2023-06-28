AFC Sudbury’s promotion-winning captain Reece Harris has sealed a move to Needham Market.

The 31-year-old confirmed earlier this month that he had decided to leave Sudbury after almost five years with the club – one of 16 senior players to have departed the MEL Group Stadium so far this summer.

But he will remain at Step 3 after putting pen to paper on a deal at Bloomfields.

Reece Harris has joined Needham Market. Picture: Mecha Morton

Speaking about the addition of the former versatile Concord Rangers, Heybridge Swifts and East Thurrock United player, Needham’s assistant manager Tom Rothery said: "Really pleased to get Reece in the building.

“He will add even more quality to the team and is a very versatile player who has proven credentials having played as high as the National League.

“I also think he will add more leadership and experience in the dressing room and already from our chats has shown his level of professionalism and the standards he will demand which are further great reasons as to why we wanted him as soon as we knew he was available."

Harris has become Needham’s fourth signing so far this pre-season following the arrivals of Jamie Smith, Tommy Smith and Tevan Allen.

The Marketmen will begin their batch of friendlies on July 8 away at Newmarket Town.